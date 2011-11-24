* Heating oil shortages would punish ordinary civilians
* Most European traders have dropped trade with Syria
(Adds details, quotes)
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, Nov 24 Crucial heating oil is
flowing to Syria, partly from a Swiss-based oil trader,
lessening the chance fuel shortages will hurt the population
this winter as cold sets in and various sanctions bite, traders
said and shipping data showed.
AOT Trading AG has provided a steady supply of gasoil to
Syrian ports with the most recent shipment arriving only days
ago, surprising rival European trading houses that have dropped
trade with Syria's increasingly unpopular government.
AOT declined to comment. Supplying Syria with refined oil is
legal as the European Union (EU) stopped short of banning
deliveries for humanitarian reasons.
The Arab League has given Syria a day to sign a protocol
allowing monitors into the country or the regional body will
press ahead with plans to impose economic sanctions, Egypt's
envoy to the League said on Thursday.
"Respectable firms would find it ethical to supply the
Syrian people with fuel as it's a necessity. Taking other action
would be a punitive measure against ordinary Syrians and not the
government," said Eurasia Group analyst Ayham Kamel.
But even Europe's largest trading houses have abandoned
trade with Syria due to complications over payment and worries
about associating with its government.
A trader at a major trading house which competes directly
with AOT said his company would not touch business with Syria at
present.
"We are not dealing with Syria for now," said the trader,
who asked not to be named.
RELIEF
AOT has provided a stream of gasoil from the Black Sea and
storage in the Mediterranean, with the most recent shipment
reaching the port of Banias over the weekend, traders said.
Deliveries have also been steady from BB Energy, a trader
active in the Mediterranean, and other smaller traders operating
out of Cyprus and Lebanon, according to traders.
"Around 4-6 cargoes per month are going to Syria, a mix of
10ppm (parts of sulphur per million), 0.1, 0.2 and 0.3 gasoil.
Mainly 0.2, high-sulphur from the Black Sea. (It is from) AOT
and BB Energy," said another gasoil trader operating in the
Mediterranean.
Some analysts said that the lack of suppliers willing to
provide fuel could indirectly add pressure on the Assad
government, by increasing the strain on the economy already
suffering from the loss of crude oil revenues.
Oil firms that usually sell to Syria have not participated
in recent crude oil sell tenders issued by the Syrian Petroleum
Company, starving the government of a key revenue stream and
forcing international oil firms to cut production.
"We are already seeing significant inflation on (fuel oil)
and, taken with other economic woes, this could fatally
undermine the regime, especially as the cold winter months
approach," said Barnes-Dacey of London-based Control Risks.
European Union governments agreed on Sept. 2 to ban imports
of Syrian oil, allowing only deliveries under contracts signed
before Sept. 2 to continue until Nov. 15.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; additional reporting by Emma
Farge; Editing by William Hardy)