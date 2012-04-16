By Erik Kirschbaum and Olzhas Auyezov
BERLIN/KIEV, April 16
BERLIN/KIEV, April 16 A German shipping company
ordered its vessel Atlantic Cruiser to turn its transponder back
on on Monday after the ship suspected of smuggling Iranian arms
to Syria switched off the tracking system because its crew
feared attack, the firm said on Monday.
The W. Bockstiegel shipping company also said in a statement
it had no information about any weapons on board the ship which
was originally destined for Syria. Sending weapons to Syria
would be in violation of a European Union arms embargo.
In Kiev, the Ukrainian company that chartered the ship
denied there were arms on board and said its cargo was civilian
goods.
"The shipping company has no current knowledge that the
ship's cargo contains anything other than what was described in
the documentation as civilian goods," the Emden-based shipping
company said in a statement, its first comments on the issue.
The German company said it ordered the ship, which was
chartered to a Ukraine-based company, not to continue its
journey until questions about its cargo could be cleared up. It
said it instructed the crew to turn its transponder back on.
"Apparently, for their own protection, the crew deactivated
the automatic identification system (AIS) to prevent the ship
from being attacked," the statement said. "The AIS was later
reactivated by instruction from the shipping company."
The German government has been investigating reports that
the ship was en route to Syria carrying Iranian weapons. The
Ukraine-based company, White Whale Shipping, had declared its
cargo as "pumps and the like".
Der Spiegel news magazine reported the ship had loaded the
cargo in Djibouti this week and changed course for Iskenderun in
Turkey on Friday when the cargo was at risk of being uncovered.
The ship stopped about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of the
Syrian port of Tartus, its initial destination, it said.
According to maritime tracking data, it last appears at
around 0900 GMT on Monday about 100 km off the coast of Syria
and appeared to be heading towards Turkey.
The German company said goods were loaded on the ship in
Mumbai, India and it was destined for Syria, Turkey and
Montenegro. A portion of the goods were off-loaded at Djibouti
and no new goods were taken on board there, it said.
Its crew members inspected the top of the cargo that it
could open and found only cable drums and tubes.
QUESTIONS
Western sanctions imposed on the government of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad include an arms embargo and a ban on
importing Syrian oil into the European Union.
The German government said there are still unanswered
questions about the ship's cargo.
"There are a lot of questions to be cleared up," said a
Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday in Berlin. He added the
ship would not sail to Syria but instead to a safe harbour
elsewhere, where its cargo can be inspected.
In Kiev, the firm leasing the ship denied the accusations
that arms are on board, Ukrainian TV network Channel 5 reported.
Olexander Varvarenko, executive director of Varamar, which
acts as the agent for White Whale Shipping, said there were no
weapons on board.
"The vessel was transporting ... cargo meant for a
construction project on the Syrian territory," he told Channel
5. "The cargo is not dangerous, it has nothing to do with either
arms or the military, it has no military use."
Varvarenko said the vessel was now awaiting orders either
from the Ukrainian company or from its German owners.
Djibouti port authorities have also denied reports that the
vessel had loaded arms there.
Saad Omar Guelleh, the chief executive officer of the Port
of Djibouti, confirmed the Atlantic Cruiser had docked in the
Red Sea port between April 3 and April 7 but said nothing had
been loaded onto the vessel.
"(The Atlantic Cruiser) only off-loaded five containers
carrying civilian materials destined for Ethiopia," Guelleh
said.
"No ship carrying weapons for Syria has passed through
Djibouti," he said, adding the port authorities rigidly obeyed
United Nations resolutions.
(Additional reporting by Abdourahim Arteh in Djibouti; Editing
