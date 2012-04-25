BERLIN, April 25 Inspectors have found no
weapons aboard a German-owned ship suspected earlier of carrying
arms and ammunition to Syria in breach of an arms embargo, a
German government source said on Wednesday.
The Atlantic Cruiser was towed to Turkey's Mediterranean
Iskenderun port last week for inspection after it was reported
to be carrying Iranian weapons to Syria.
"The Turkish foreign ministry informed the German government
on Tuesday that the inspection of the cargo of the Atlantic
Cruiser has been completed and the Turkish authorities have not
found any weapons or munitions for Syria on board the ship," the
source said.
The freight documents of the ship were also in order, the
source said.
The ship, owned by German company W. Bockstiegel, came under
scrutiny this month when German news magazine Der Spiegel
reported it was carrying weapons in violation of EU sanctions.
The magazine said the ship loaded the cargo in Djibouti and
changed course for Iskenderun in Turkey when the cargo was at
risk of being uncovered. The ship docked at the Turkish port
last week where it was searched by Turkish authorities.
W. Bockstiegel said it had no information about any weapons
on board the ship, which was originally bound for the Syrian
port of Tartus.
White Whale Shipping, the Ukrainian company that chartered
the Atlantic Cruiser, denied there were arms on board and said
its cargo was civilian goods.
Western sanctions imposed on the government of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad include an arms embargo and a ban on
importing Syrian oil into the European Union.
