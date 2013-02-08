* International traders doubt officials' reserve estimates
* Officials say 3 mln tonnes in reserve, enough for a year
* Say two major silos disused among 32 silos in state hands
* State using private mills to compensate for Aleppo loss
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Feb 8 International traders challenged
Syrian officials' estimates that the government has enough wheat
stored to last a year despite the raging 22-month revolt against
President Bashar al-Assad's rule.
Wheat and other foods are excluded from Western trade
sanctions imposed on Assad's government but dealers say
difficulties in financing grain purchases because of banking
sanctions have deterred international trading firms from
participating in Syrian grain tenders.
But Syrian officials told Reuters this week that wheat
reserves stood at about three million tonnes, roughly one year's
supply, boosted by last year's harvest of about 2.3 million
tonnes and about 700,000 tonnes of mainly Ukrainian and Black
Sea origin wheat bought in the 12 months to January.
Some Middle Eastern traders say barter deals with Ukrainian
state agencies and Iran have helped Syria maintain purchases
during the last year.
"The silos that are spread across all governates have enough
stocks for at least a year," said a senior official from the
country's state-run General Establishment for Cereal Processing
and Trade (HABOOB) who said the quantities were "secure".
Syria traditionally kept wheat stocks of about 3 million
tonnes, before the revolt against Assad, and as much as double
that after bumper harvests.
"They have used a lot of their strategic stocks and while
they are doing their utmost to buy as much as they can, they are
unable to purchase bigger volumes as the country is still under
embargo," said a Middle East-based trader.
Officials say only two major silos in northern Syria were
under rebel control, and were damaged, out of a total of 32
major concrete and metal silos with a capacity of 3.5 million
tonnes that remain under government control.
Rebels gained territory last July in and around the northern
city of Aleppo, the country's economic hub and largest city,
capturing at least 20 state mills, they said.
Private mills and imports from Lebanon and the Ukraine were
compensating for state mills lost in Aleppo, which had supplied
at least 60 percent of the country's total national flour
milling needs, according to traders and officials.
In the northern western Syrian city of Deir al-Zor, rebels
ransacked silos and a major silo in the town of Al Bab was
bombarded by air to prevent rebels emptying its 43,000 tonnes of
locally produced wheat stocks, traders and officials said.
"Some wheat quantities have been stolen but the major silos
where wheat is available are still in our hands and well
maintained," said the senior grain official in Damascus, who was
contacted by phone and who requested anonymity.
Official estimates that the quantities of wheat that were
either damaged or stolen from state warehouses since the crisis
erupted in March 2011 stood at about 200,000 tonnes.
Across government controlled areas, private and state
milling flour capacity in January was about 8,000 tonnes daily
after dropping by almost half at the outset of the troubles in
Aleppo last July, officials said.
At least 2,000 tonnes of flour per day is now processed by
private mills supplied with wheat by the authorities.
Idle private mills in areas across the country's major
cities still in government hands from central Damascus, Idlib,
Deraa to Hama, have been forced to step up operations to boost
production, a major Damascus based grain commodities trader in
touch with the authorities said.
This has eased shortages combined with a crackdown on
profiteering traders, boosting private bakeries production and
rushing imports by land of at least 100,000 tonnes of flour from
Lebanon and a 40,000 shipment from Ukraine.
PRICES SOAR
Syrian wheat purchases in the Middle East and Asia have been
at higher prices than paid by other regional buyers and in
smaller quantities, dealers said.
Earlier this week Syria issued a new tender to purchase
100,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat with a March 4 deadline.
"Grain shipments are reaching Syria and their cargo ports
are operating, but the cargo sizes are much smaller and usually
they are parcel-sized consignments," a second Middle East-based
trader said.
"Syrian coastal vessels are active in the trade and it gives
you an idea of the complexities in doing deals. The bigger
players and shipping companies are wary of trading Syria now,"
he said.
Syria remains on a list of areas deemed high risk by
London's marine insurance market, which is also likely to be
adding to overall shipment costs.
Local Syrian traders have found lucrative opportunities to
make profits as shipping costs for imports from the Black Sea to
Syrian ports have stayed at the same cheaper rates.
A kilo of bread now sells closer to market prices at about
100 Syrian pounds ($1.4), four times its fixed price, residents
in several areas across Syria said.
Last month the U.N. aid agency the World Food Programme
(WFP) has said there were signs of availability problems with
wheat flour and bread.
"The sharp reduction in milling capacities, by about 75
percent in Aleppo, is affecting the supply of wheat flour and
bread in all Syria and particularly in western governorates of
Lattakia, Idleb and Tartous," WFP said in a report.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in London; Editing by
Louise Ireland and Veronica Brown)