LONDON, May 17 Syria is casting a wide net in a
frantic bid to secure grain for its population as a
sanctions-induced trade finance freeze scuppers big deals and
forces the country to meet its needs with smaller deals, sources
say.
The European Union, the United States and other Western
countries have imposed sanctions on President Bashar al-Assad's
government in response to his bloody crackdown on a revolt that
has cost more than 9,000 lives.
While those sanctions are not aimed at food, they have
complicated trade, hampering grain deals.
"There are certainly enquiries by Syria for wheat using
Black Sea ports in Ukraine and Russia. This seems to be coming
from Indian brokers or other places such as Istanbul and would
be for small sized shipments," said one trade source.
"None of the big players will touch it of course."
Traders said the tougher trade conditions have forced Syria
to hunt for grain from smaller suppliers and in smaller
quantities, rather than panamax vessels, which can carry around
60,000 tonnes.
"It's mostly Russia and Ukraine who have supplied Syria,"
said another trader, noting recent deals had been in small
parcels.
Traders said the Black Sea region, including Ukraine and
Russia, remained a key supply area providing wheat for food as
well as barley and corn for animal feed.
Sources also said there was speculation Iraq and Jordan
could also be used as transhipment points for Syria. Another
trade source said bringing in wheat from Kazakhstan via the
Caspian Sea was another mechanism Syria was exploring.
"They are using some of the conduits that the Iranians set
up. It is de facto Kazakh origin that is sold to middle men
based in Uzbekistan and then sent onwards," a trade source said.
Another said there had been enquiry looking for cargoes to
Syria from Argentina.
Last month the United Nations' Food and Agriculture
Organisation forecast that Syria's cereal import needs in the
marketing year 2011/12 would rise to 4 million tonnes, 1 million
tonnes higher than the previous year.
Separately, the International Grains Council has forecast
Syria, which has a population of 23 million, will need to import
900,000 tonnes of wheat in 2011/12, up from 500,000 tonnes in
2010/11.
Ukraine, which exported about 2.4 million tonnes of grain in
April, shipped only 32,200 tonnes of wheat and 38,500 tonnes of
barley to Syria with no corn sold, Ukrainian trade sources said.
Data from consultancy Ukragroconsult showed from July 2011
to March 2012 Ukraine's exports to Syria reached 112,173 tonnes
of wheat, 189,035 tonnes of barley, 440,626 tonnes of corn and
2,751 tonnes of millet.
"There are always problems with letters of credit. That is
why Syrians have to pay much higher prices to buy something,
though sellers should be prepared for a high risk of default,"
one Ukrainian trader said.
A Syrian source, whose mill produces around 50,000 tonnes of
flour a year, was still receiving shipments via the Syrian port
of Tartous using Turkish banks to pay for transactions.
"They are no longer the French and U.S. origins that we are
dealing with. We are mostly buying from Russia and Ukraine," the
milling source said.
IRAN TRADE
In remarks on Wednesday to a Russian TV channel, Assad said
Western sanctions were affecting his country but that Syria
still had a "wonderful relationship" with non-Western countries.
"One of the goals of sanctions is to squeeze the regime and
put it in a position where it has to spend its time and
resources trying to keep its economy running," said Mark
Dubowitz, head of influential lobby group the Foundation for
Defense of Democracies, which has been involved in drafting
sanctions with U.S. lawmakers.
"This is sanctions busting that the international community
is willing to tolerate because it redirects the energies of the
regime."
Syria's state grains agency issued an international tender
on April 30 to buy 150,000 tonnes of animal feed barley but had
yet to make a purchase, trade sources said.
Syria has struggled to source its sugar needs and is also
facing shortages of fuel and heating fuel, adding to the
hardships faced by people.
Syria was also trying to find ways around the finance freeze
using conduits in neighbouring Lebanon.
"Lebanese traders buy it to sell on to Syria as they have
other means of getting money from Syria. They ship directly to
Syria but the financial transaction is done in Lebanon," a trade
source said. "The majority of transactions are done against
faxed copies hence the banks don't usually see the end
destination of the cargo."
In contrast, Iran, Syria's main ally in the Middle East, has
managed to purchase over 2 million tonnes of milling wheat in
recent months, after the Islamic Republic managed to sidestep
Western sanctions using alternative financing routes.
"Despite the severe economic pressure that it faces
domestically, I expect Iran to help the regime. The Iranians
will likely seek to supply Syria with grain, but may struggle to
supply the quantities required and in a timely manner," said
Anthony Skinner with risk analysis company Maplecroft. "So this
is unlikely to provide a sustainable and long-term solution."
