France's Macron set for landslide majority in parliament, polls show
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
BEIRUT Syrian forces killed at least 20 people when they shelled a town in Hama province that has become an opposition stronghold in the near year-old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, activists said on Tuesday.
They said security forces bombarded Helfaya from two sides. Helfaya became a centre for anti-Assad protests after the military attacked the city of Hama in August. Activists say the Hama countryside has been coming under daily bombardment. On Friday, activists said security forces killed 18 people in Helfaya, shooting them in the head.
The activists' accounts could not be independently verified. Access for foreign journalists is restricted in Syria.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a deal on Sunday with a small Northern Irish party that she needs to stay in power after a disastrous election that destroyed her authority days before Brexit talks are due to start.