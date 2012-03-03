AMMAN Armed forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad bombarded the Jobar residential neighbourhood of Homs on Saturday where thousands of civilians from an area overrun by the army had taken refuge, an opposition activist organisation said.

"In an act of pure revenge, Assad's army has been firing mortar rounds and 500 mm machine guns since this morning at Jobar. We have no immediate reports of casualties because of the difficulty of communications," the Syrian Network for Human Rights said in statement.

Jobar is adjacent to the district of Baba Amro in Homs, from where Free Syrian Army rebels pulled out this week after almost a month of army shelling. Activists reported mass executions by loyalist troops who subsequently entered the area.

Local activists in Homs also reported heavy machinegun fire from army road blocks in the neighbourhoods of al-Khalidiya and al-Qusoor.

