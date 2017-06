Members of the Free Syrian Army are seen deployed in al-Bayada, Homs, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIRUT Most Syrian rebels pulled out of the besieged Baba Amro district of Homs on Thursday after more than three weeks of bombardment by President Bashar al-Assad's forces, activists in contact with the rebels said.

They said a few fighters had remained behind to try to cover the "tactical withdrawal" of their comrades.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)