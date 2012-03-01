(Adds details)
AMMAN, March 1 Syrian rebels defending the
besieged Baba Amro district of the city of Homs reported further
fighting overnight and said they faced at least 7,000 troops
loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.
A senior official of the rebel Free Syrian Army, Mohaimen
al-Rumaid, told Reuters on Thursday opposition forces elsewhere
in Syria had been ordered to step up the fight against
government forces to relieve pressure on Homs, which has been
under sustained artillery and rocket bombardment for 26 days.
"Infantry fighting goes on. The men are still resisting and
Assad's army is shelling Baba Amro but it has not gone deep
beyond its parameters," said Rumaid, a member of the Higher
Military Council overseeing the Free Syrian Army.
"From Qamishly in the east to Idlib in the north and Deraa
in the south Syrian Free Army brigades are promising military
operations in revenge for Baba Amro and operations to disrupt
supplies from reaching Homs," Rumaid said from an area in Turkey
near the border with Syria.
Rumaid said Assad was banking on overrunning Baba Amro,
which has become a symbol of the uprising, to send the message
that he would put down the revolution across the country.
"Baba Amro is surrounded by no less than 7,000 troops," he
said, adding that he could not say how many rebels there were
but predicting that they would offer strong resistance.
"Baba Amro will be the straw that will break the regime's
back. All of Syria is turning into Baba Amro," Rumaid said.
"I was in the special forces before I defected and I saw how
one fighter early in the uprising would hold off a whole brigade
in an urban warfare setting. The morale of the fighters is also
higher than the loyalist troops," he added.
Rumaid acknowledged, however, that the rebels in Baba Amro
were far outgunned, since they had mainly medium machineguns and
mortars to counter armoured forces backed by heavy artillery and
rockets.
Diplomats said earlier that the feared 4th Armoured Division
was mounting a drive to "finish off" the rebels in Baba Amro.
The 4th Armoured Division commanded by Maher al-Assad, the
president's younger brother, has won a reputation for
ruthlessness during the past year of revolt against the
government.
