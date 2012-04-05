GENEVA, April 5 Syria has agreed to allow the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to expand its
work in the country and seek a pause in the fighting when needed
to evacuate the wounded, the agency said on Thursday.
"This means that we will have to rapidly build up our human
resources and logistical capacity in Syria," ICRC President
Jakob Kellenberger said in a statement issued at the end of his
visit to Damascus, where he met several ministers.
ICRC officials would resume visits to detention centres,
stalled since September, with a visit planned to detainees in
custody at Aleppo central prison, the statement said.
Syrian officials and Kellenberger also reached an agreement
on a procedure under which the agency could request a
humanitarian pause in the fighting in an area so as to evacuate
the wounded and bring in supplies, spokesman Hicham Hassan said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)