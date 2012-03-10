Syrian refugees who fled the violence in Syria is seen at a temporary home in a school at the Wadi Khaled area in northern Lebanon March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League Special Envoy on Syria, attends a news conference with Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Al Araby at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Syrians and Lebanese living in the area of Wadi Khaled near the border with Syria chant slogans agaisnt Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration in solidarity with Syria's anti-government protesters, in Beirut March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Roula Naeimeh

Damaged houses are seen at the Inshaat district of Homs in this handout picture received March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Syrian refugees and local residents take part in a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad after Friday prayers outside the Syrian embassy in Amman March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan enters a car on his way to meet Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

BEIRUT President Bashar al-Assad told U.N./Arab League envoy Kofi Annan on Saturday no political solution was possible in Syria while "terrorist" groups were destabilising the country.

"Syria is ready to make a success of any honest effort to find a solution for the events it is witnessing," state news agency SANA quoted Assad as telling his guest.

"No political dialogue or political activity can succeed while there are armed terrorist groups operating and spreading chaos and instability," the Syrian leader said after about two hours of talks with the former U.N. secretary-general.

A UN spokesman said Annan had made proposals on stopping the violence and the killing, access for humanitarian agencies, release of detainees and the start of political dialogue.

The talks were "candid and comprehensive", Annan was quoted as saying. He will meet President Assad again on Sunday before leaving Syria for Qatar.

Later on Saturday Annan met opposition leaders, young activists and business people.

Thousands have been killed in Syria since a popular uprising against Assad erupted a year ago.

While Annan and Assad discussed the crisis, Syrian troops were assaulting the northwestern city of Idlib, a rebel bastion.

"Regime forces have just stormed into Idlib with tanks and heavy shelling is now taking place," said an activist contacted by telephone, the sound of explosions punctuating the call.

Sixteen rebel fighters, seven soldiers and four civilians were killed in the Idlib fighting, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which said 15 other people, including three soldiers, had been killed in violence elsewhere.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who met Annan in Cairo earlier in the day, told the Arab League his country was "not protecting any regime", but did not believe the Syrian crisis could be blamed on one side alone.

He called for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid access, but Qatar and Saudi Arabia sharply criticised Moscow's stance.

"TRUCE NOT ENOUGH"

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, who has led calls for Assad to be isolated and for Syrian rebels to be armed, said a ceasefire was not enough. Syrian leaders must be held to account and political prisoners freed, he declared.

"We must send a message to the Syrian regime that the world's patience and our patience has run out, as has the time for silence about its practices," Sheikh Hamad said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal said shortcomings in the U.N. Security Council, where Russia and China have twice vetoed resolutions on Syria, had allowed the killing to go on.

Their position, he said, "gave the Syrian regime a licence to extend its brutal practices against the Syrian people".

Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which are both ruled by autocrats and espouse a strict version of Sunni Islam, are improbable champions of democracy in Syria. Riyadh has an interest in seeing Assad fall because this could weaken its Shi'ite regional rival Iran, which has been allied with Syria since 1980.

International rifts have paralysed action on Syria, with Russia and China opposing Western and Arab calls for Assad, who inherited power from his father nearly 12 years ago, to quit.

Lavrov told Arab ministers a new U.N. Security Council resolution had a chance of being approved if it was not driven by a desire to let armed rebels take over Syria's streets.

The United States has drafted a fresh resolution, but the State Department said on Friday it was not optimistic its text would be accepted by the Council.

France says it will oppose any measure that holds the Syrian government and its foes equally responsible for the bloodshed.

Despite their differences, Lavrov and Arab ministers said they had agreed on the need for an end to violence in Syria.

They also called for unbiased monitoring of events there, opposition to foreign intervention, delivery of humanitarian aid and support for Annan's peace efforts.

DISSIDENTS SCEPTICAL

Annan, who later met Hassan Abdulazim, a veteran opponent of Assad, has called for a political solution, but many opposition leaders say the time for dialogue is long past.

"Violence should stop and detainees should be released in order to negotiate a transitional period," Abdulazim said after the meeting. "In the light of violence, killings, arrests and threats there will not be any solution for the crisis."

The exiled opposition Syrian National Council, in a statement on its website, ruled out talks while Assad remains in power.

"Negotiations can never take place between the victim and torturer: Assad and his entourage must step down as a condition before starting any serious negotiations," it said.

Annan's trip to Damascus followed a violent day in which activists said Assad's forces killed at least 72 people as they bombarded parts of the rebellious city of Homs and sought to deter demonstrators and crush insurgents elsewhere.

Decisive victory has eluded both sides in an increasingly deadly struggle that began as a mainly peaceful protest movement a year ago and now appears to be sliding into civil war.

The United Nations estimates Syrian security forces have killed well over 7,500 people. Syria said in December that "terrorists" had killed more than 2,000 soldiers and police.

Russia, one of Syria's few foreign friends and its main arms supplier, could play a pivotal role in any negotiated solution.

Chinese and Russian reluctance to approve any U.N. resolution on Syria stems partly from their fear it could be used to justify a Libya-style military intervention, although Western powers deny any intention to go to war again in Syria.

A Russian diplomat said this week Assad was battling al Qaeda-backed militants, including 15,000 foreign fighters who would seize cities if Syrian troops withdrew.

The Syrian opposition denies any al Qaeda role in the uprising, but Islamists are among rebels who have taken up arms against Assad under the banner of the Free Syrian Army.

Qatar's Sheikh Hamad chided Russia for accepting the Syrian government's portrayal of insurgents as armed gangs.

"There are no armed gangs, the systematic killing came from the Syrian government side for many months. After that the people were forced to defend themselves so the regime labelled them armed gangs," he told the Arab League meeting.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will meet Lavrov in New York on Monday when the Security Council holds a special meeting on Arab revolts, with Syria likely to be in focus.

(Additional reporting by Mariam Karouny and Oliver Holmes in Beirut, Edmund Blair, Shaimaa Fayed, Ayman Samir and Yasmine Saleh in Cairo, Steve Gutterman in Moscow and Louis Charbonneau at the United Nations; Editing by Andrew Roche)