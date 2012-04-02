Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (C) shakes hands with a soldier during a tour in the Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA on March 27, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

Syrian National Council (SNC) President Burhan Ghalioun speaks during a news conference at the 'Friends of Syria' conference in Istanbul April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a news conference at the 'Friends of Syria' conference in Istanbul April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian and Lebanese protesters chant slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a protest organized by Sunni Muslim Salafist group in solidarity with Syria's anti-government protesters, in Wadi Khaled village, north Lebanon April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Roula Naeimeh

Kofi Annan, joint special envoy for the United Nations and the Arab League, gestures during a news conference at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

UNITED NATIONS/BEIRUT Syria has pledged to withdraw all military units from towns by April 10 to pave the way for a ceasefire with rebels two days later, th ough Western envoys were sceptical on Monday about Damascus' intent to halt its year-long assault on opponents.

The U.N.-Arab League peace envoy briefed the U.N. Security Council on the deadline behind closed doors, telling them there had been no reduction in violence so far, but urging them to consider an observer mission nevertheless, diplomats said.

Washington's U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice, president of the 15-nation Security Council in April, said some council members "expressed concern that the government of Syria not use the next days to intensify the violence and expressed some skepticism about the bona fides of the government in this regard."

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has repeatedly promised to end his campaign against anti-government activists that has brought the country to the brink of civil war b ut has not kept his word. Annan told the council that Syrian Foreign Minister sent him a letter on Sunday saying they accepted the deadline.

"The Syrians have told us they have put a plan in place for withdrawing their army units from populated zones and surrounding areas. This plan ... will be completed by April 10," Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said in Geneva.

"If we are able to verify this has happened on the 10th, then the clock starts ticking on the cessation of hostilities, by the opposition as well. We expect both sides to cease hostilities within 48 hours," he told Reuters.

Annan met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on March 10 and presented him with a six-point plan calling for the military pullout. His spokesman said a week ago that Assad had accepted the terms, adding that the "the deadline is now".

Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations, Bashar Ja'afari, confirmed to reporters that Damascus accepted the April 10 deadline but said the government wants the opposition on board.

"The Syrian government is committed but we are expecting Mr. Kofi Annan and some parties in the Security Council also to get the same kind of commitments from the (opposition)," he said. "A plan wouldn't be successful unless everybody is committed."

Diplomats said Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin expressed no reservations to the deadline when he addressed the council behind closed doors on Monday. He did not speak to reporters. Rus sia and China have vetoed two council resolutions condemning Assad for turning the army on civilians demanding change.

Diplomats said the Security Council might try to issue a statement in the coming days formally endorsing the deadline.

One diplomat said Annan confirmed to council members that there had been "no progress on the ground" towards halting the violence, which continues with daily reports of army shelling and shooting, and clashes with the rebel Free Syrian Army (FSA).

"Today doesn't feel much different from yesterday or the day before, or the day before that," opposition activist Waleed Fares said from inside Homs. "Shelling and killing."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based activist operation that collates reports from around Syria, reported 35 people killed on Monday, including eight soldiers and nine rebels, after 70 deaths on Sunday.

Ten civilians were killed on Monday in the central province of Homs. In Syria's second city of Aleppo, a bomb blast at a kiosk killed the owner, an Assad supporter, it said. At least five people were killed and eight wounded in army bombardments of villages in northern Idlib province, which borders Turkey.

Turkish officials said refugees were crossing the border at a rate of around 400 a day. Over 40,000 Syrians have taken refuge in neighbouring countries since the unrest broke out a year ago, according to U.N. figures.

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday to press for a daily two-hour ceasefire to evacuate wounded and deliver vital supplies to civilians, a proposal first made in February.

Despite the lack of progress, Annan urged council members to "begin consideration of deployment of an observer mission with a broad and flexible mandate", a diplomat said.

The U.N. peacekeeping department is already planning for a ceasefire monitoring mission that would have 200 to 250 unarmed observers. It would require a Security Council resolution.

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen repeated that the Western allies have "no intention whatsoever to intervene in Syria". He said he did not believe providing weapons would help.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar favour providing arms to the FSA. But most Arab states and Western backers of the rebels oppose that. Ja 'afari blasted the support the rebels have received from abroad: "This is a violation and a declaration of war against the sovereignty of Syria."

FSA rebels have said they will stop shooting if the army pulls heavy weaponry out of cities. But the Assad government has said it must maintain security in urban areas and there has been no sign of tanks, armour or artillery moving out.

The United Nations says Syrian soldiers and security forces have killed more than 9,000 people over the past 12 months. Damascus says rebels have killed 3,000 troops and police.

Assad blames the unrest on foreign-backed "terrorists" and has put forward his own reform program, which his domestic foes and international opponents have dismissed.

(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans in Beirut, Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Michelle Nichols in New York; Writing by Douglas Hamilton, Philippa Fletcher, Louis Charbonneau; Wditing by Angus MacSwan and Anthony Boadle)