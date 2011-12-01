* EU ministers to impose more sanctions on Syria
* Six civilians killed in army sweep of town -- rights group
* Arab League details travel bans, Syrian president exempted
By Douglas Hamilton
BEIRUT, Dec 1 The Arab League put Syrian
VIPs on a travel ban list on Thursday and European Union foreign
ministers readied a raft of economic sanctions against President
Bashar al-Assad to press him into stopping a military crackdown
on popular protests.
Bloodshed went on in Syria, with six people killed and five
critically wounded during an army sweep into the restive town of
al-Trimsa in Hama province, a hotbed of anti-Assad sentiment, on
Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Syria's crisis erupted in March with street unrest inspired
by anti-authoritarian revolts elsewhere in the Arab world. But
with Assad's iron fist policy towards protesters having killed
thousands of civilians, according to a U.N. count, Syria may be
sliding towards civil war as some soldiers and officers defect
with their weapons to fight loyalist troops.
In Dael, where seven soldiers were killed in an attack on a
security forces convoy on Wednesday, government forces carried
out raids and arrests as tanks and armoured troop carriers
deployed around town, snipers dug in on rooftops and checkpoints
sprang up to secure the area, the Observatory said.
The state news agency SANA said border guards killed and
arrested several people from "armed terrorist groups who
infiltrated over the border (from Turkey) and attacked an
observation point" in the northwestern district of Idlib. A
border guard died during "long clashes", SANA reported.
Western and Arab governments have intensified pressure on
Assad in the past two weeks to withdraw forces from restive
cities, free prisoners and start talks with the opposition on
greater political freedoms.
An Arab League committee convening in Cairo listed 17 Syrian
VIPs banned from travel to Arab states, including Assad's
brother Maher who commands the military's elite Republican Guard
and is Syria's second most powerful man.
President Assad himself was not on the draft blacklist.
The Egyptian state news agency said the list, part of a
sanctions policy adopted at the weekend by 19 of the League's 22
members, includes the defence and interior ministers,
intelligence officials and senior military officers.
IRAQ, LEBANON STAY OUT OF FRAY
Iraq and Lebanon, neighbours of Syria who have sensitive
sectarian, strategic and trade relationships with Damascus,
declined to join the League's sanctions campaign.
The League's committee charged with overseeing sanctions
also recommended stopping flights to and from Syria starting in
mid-December. But it said sales of wheat, medicine, gas and
electricity should be exempted from the embargo.
The sanctions package was due to be finalised by Saturday.
The Arab League has also suspended Syria's membership.
In Brussels, foreign ministers of the 27-member EU were set
to announce a new round of sanctions, adding people and firms to
a list of targets already chosen and blacklisting the Syrian
state oil company General Petroleum Corporation (GPC).
Oil majors such as Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total
could see their Syrian ventures grind to a halt as the GPC joins
the roster of sanctioned companies, diplomatic sources told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Already blacklisted by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets
Control, GPC is responsible for supervising joint venture
companies in Syria. Royal Dutch Shell and China
National Petroleum Corporation are both partners of GPC through
the Al-Furat joint venture.
Some diplomatic sources said the blacklisting would likely
make it hard for European oil firms to keep operating in Syria.
"GPC would be designated, which would force European
companies that are there to declare 'force majeure' (bowing to
an event they could not anticipate or control)," said one of the
European diplomatic sources.
Syrian oil comprises less than 1 percent of daily world
output but represents a big chunk of Syrian government earnings.
The further tightening of sanctions may be a reaction to
evidence that Syria has resumed exporting crude oil after an
early bout of sanctions on European imports forced a temporary
pause in oil flows.
Oil majors Shell and Total as well as the UK's
Gulfsands have investments in Syria and have been forced
to cut output in the country for lack of storage capacity.
TURKEY GET TOUGH
Syria's biggest trade partner Turkey suspended all financial
credit dealings with Damascus and froze its assets on Wednesday,
joining the Arab League in isolating Assad. The United States
urged other countries to follow suit.
The world's largest Muslim body, the Organisation of Islamic
Conference, urged Syria on Wednesday to "immediately stop the
use of excessive force" against its citizens so as to avert any
prospect of foreign intervention.
NATO air strikes helped rebels topple Libyan dictator
Muammar Gaddafi but Western leaders have no inclination for
similar action in Syria because of its volatile geo-politics,
including an anti-Israel alliance with Iran.
Turkey, a NATO member with a 900-km (560-km) long border
with Syria, says it does not want military intervention in its
fellow Muslim state but is ready for any scenario and has raised
the possibility of establishing a buffer zone should there be a
mass exodus of Syrians fleeing worsening violence.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said the rule of
Assad, which began in 2000 and followed 31 years of power by his
father Hafez al-Assad, had reached "the end of the road".
Turkey had $2.5 billion in bilateral trade with Syria last
year and was long one of Assad's closest allies, but Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan has lost patience with him. Turkey now
hosts Syrian army defectors and opposition groups.
Under the terms of a deal it agreed with the Arab League but
has not implemented, Syria would pull the army out of urban
centres, free political prisoners, launch a dialogue with the
opposition and admit League observers.
Syria has freed 912 prisoners held for taking part in
anti-Assad protests, the state news agency SANA said on
Wednesday, because they did "not have Syrian blood on their
hands".
The move looked like a gesture to the Arab League, but the
number of freed detainees would only be a small fraction of the
total reported by rights activists to have been arrested.
European and Arab diplomats say the top United Nations human
rights forum will paint a grim picture of events in Syria at a
special session on Friday and is expected to accuse Assad's
government of authorising crimes against humanity.
(Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)