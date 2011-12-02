* Royal Dutch Shell says ceasing operations in Syria
* First oil major to pull out under new EU sanctions
* Army defectors kill eight Air Force personnel in ambush
* UN official urges world action to protect Syrian civilians
By Douglas Hamilton and Stephanie Nebehay
BEIRUT/GENEVA, Dec 2 The main U.N. human
rights forum condemned Syria's crackdown on protests on Friday
and Royal Dutch Shell shut down oil work there because of EU
sanctions, signs of the deepening isolation of President Bashar
al-Assad.
The 47-member rights forum overwhelmingly voted to adopt a
resolution put forward by the European Union, condemning "gross
and systematic" rights violations. Russia and China, which have
so far protected Assad by vetoing measures at the U.N. Security
Council, were among the four countries to vote against it.
The United States, which voted in favour, welcomed the
result at the third emergency session held on Syria this year.
"The evidence we have seen leaves no doubt about the
complicity of Syrian authorities and provides a very strong
basis for accountability to go forward in other institutions
where that is their mandate," U.S. ambassador Eileen Chamberlain
Donahoe told Reuters.
Asked whether this could mean charges in the International
Criminal Court, she replied: "Absolutely, including the ICC if
the Security Council chooses to refer this matter."
All five Arab members - Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Qatar and
Saudi Arabia - also backed the text, a sign of isolation in the
region that could hurt Assad more than pressure from the West.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said in a
statement: "Those who trample over human rights in this way must
reckon with ostracism and sanctions. It is high time that the
U.N. Security Council sends an unambiguous signal."
But the Council cannot do so without Russia and China.
Envoys from both countries took the floor to warn against
external intervention.
"We would like to warn against illegal interference by
outside forces even under the pretext of protecting human
rights. This will have serious and unforeseen consequences,"
Russia's Valery Loshchinin told the Council session.
"We hear that the conflict in Syria continues to be fuelled
by outside forces, armed and terrorist groups being organised
and supplied with weapons and money from abroad," he said,
echoing Assad's portrayal of his opponents.
MANIFEST FAILURE
U.N. rights chief Navi Pillay told the session that more
than 4,000 people have been killed in the crackdown against
protesters that began in March, and more than 14,000 people are
believed to be in detention.
"In light of the manifest failure of the Syrian authorities
to protect their citizens, the international community needs to
take urgent and effective measures to protect the Syrian
people," Pillay said. "All acts of murder, torture and other
forms of violence must be immediately stopped.
The United States, the EU, members of the Arab League and
neighbouring Turkey have imposed sanctions, but the West has so
far shown no appetite for intervention like the air strikes on
Libya that helped rebels topple Muammar Gaddafi.
In continuing bloodshed, Syrian army defectors killed eight
Air Force intelligence personnel in an attack on their base in
the north of the country, according to an opposition group.
Thursday's incident suggested that armed deserters are
turning increasingly from defending civilian protesters against
violent repression by Assad's security forces to an offensive of
ambushes and roadside bombs, raising the spectre of civil war.
On Friday, Syrian troops fired at random into an anti-Assad
demonstration after Muslim prayers in the village of Kfar Laha
northwest of the city of Homs, killing one man and wounding 10
people, opposition activists said.
Royal Dutch Shell said it would be shutting down
in Syria to comply with EU sanctions slapped on Syria's
economically vital oil and financial sectors the day before.
"Our main priority is the safety of our employees," a Shell
spokesman said. "We hope the situation improves quickly for all
Syrians."
The EU on Friday extended sanctions to three Syrian oil
concerns, including the state-owned General Petroleum
Corporation (GPC) and Syria Trading Oil (Sytrol), to crank up
the financial pressure on the Assad government.
The three oil concerns were among 11 entities and 12 Syrian
leadership figures added to an EU blacklist now aimed in part at
bringing the Syrian ventures of oil giants to a halt. Shell was
the first to bow out. [ID: nL5E7K50S9]
Syria's oil production - in recent years about 400,000
barrels per day - is less than 1 percent of daily world output
but accounts for a big chunk of government earnings.
The expanded EU sanctions list encompasses media companies
and firms the EU says supply sensitive equipment to a research
centre that supports Assad's suppression of dissent.
ATTACK ON INTELLIGENCE BASE
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
said the attack on Air Force intelligence occurred on Thursday
in Idlib province, between the towns of Jisr al-Shughour and the
Mediterranean port of Latakia.
"A clash ensued for three hours which led to the death of at
least eight members of the Air Force Intelligence," it said.
The Syrian state news agency SANA said security forces "on
Thursday killed 5 armed men and arrested 35 others during a
clash with armed terrorist members in the Hama countryside".
It said dozens of Kalashnikov assault rifles, shotguns,
grenades and explosives were seized.
The anti-Assad Syrian Free Army has formed a military
council of nine defecting officers. They issued a declaration
pledging to "bring down the regime and protect citizens from the
repression ... and prevent chaos as soon as the regime falls".
The main civilian opposition group, the Syrian
National Council, held a first meeting with Free Army leaders in
Istanbul this week. A Council spokeswoman said the Council only
supports a peaceful uprising and the Free Army is not its armed
wing.
Syrian armed forces defectors began organising three months
ago and now number around 10,000, say opposition sources.
They cite increased operations in the last 10 days by
defectors and insurgents in the central regions Hama and Homs,
Idlib on the border with Turkey, and the southern province of
Deraa where armoured convoys have been attacked.
U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden, on a visit to Ankara, praised
Turkey for being "a real leader" on the Syrian crisis. "We also
welcome the government's giving space in Turkey to the political
opposition," he told Hurriyet newspaper.
Turkey, formerly an ally of Assad, has suspended a trade
pact, halted financial credit dealings with Syria and frozen
Syrian government assets.