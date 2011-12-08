* Pipeline attacked near Homs, hotbed of anti-Assad protest
* Nine more people killed by snipers and random gunfire
* Opposition movement plans "dignity strike" at weekend
(Updates with Turkish statement on travel, ICRC)
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Dec 8 A Syrian pipeline carrying
crude from oilfields in the east of the country was blown up
near the restive city of Homs on Thursday, according to
anti-government activists and the official news agency SANA.
Clouds of thick black smoke billowed over a high-rise suburb
of the city, the epicentre of popular unrest against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad that began in March.
Refinery towers and storage tanks were visible in the
background of one SANA photograph.
Rami Abdulrahman of the British-based Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights said the pipeline fed a refinery in Homs.
But SANA said an armed terrorist group had attacked a
section of pipeline taking crude beyond Homs directly to Banias
on the Mediterranean coast.
Homs is a city of 800,000 people where activists say about
1,500 people have been killed in Assad's crackdown on
anti-government protests.
"Authorities rushed to the spot, extinguished the fire,
stopped pumping oil into the targeted pipeline and shifted it to
alternative pipes," the agency said.
The Homs refinery serves part of Syria's domestic
requirement for oil products. Saboteurs had already blown up the
pipeline to the coast near Homs in July, according to SANA.
The Observatory network reported that nine people had been
killed in Homs on Thursday by snipers and in "random" shootings.
Street protests began in Syria nine months ago, inspired by
a wave of revolt across the Arab world. The ferocity of Assad's
crackdown triggered desertions from the armed forces, and
several thousand defectors have joined a guerrilla army staging
hit-and-run attacks on security forces.
Assad, whose family has ruled Syria for 41 years, is under
growing international pressure to cease violent repression of
protests, in which the United Nations says over 4,000 people
have been killed, and negotiate with opponents.
The head of the Arab League, which has threatened to impose
sanctions if Syria does not comply with a peace plan and sign an
agreement allowing international monitors into the country, said
on Thursday "the ball is in the Syrian court".
"What we expect is as soon as possible Syria will accept to
sign the protocol," Nabil Elaraby said during a trip to Iraq.
"It is up to them. (If) they want to stop the economic
sanctions, they sign".
OIL EXPORTS SUSPENDED
With exports of its oil effectively suspended already due to
European Union sanctions, Syria has plenty of raw petroleum in
stock but limited refining capacity, of which the Homs
installation -- now in a hub of the conflict -- is a key part.
India's state-owned ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) is talking to
Indian refiners about importing Syrian crude, junior Oil
Minister R.P.N. Singh said.
"The European Union oil import sanction prohibits only EU
countries from importing Syrian crude oil," Singh said.
Meanwhile Russia, keen to avert any foreign intervention of
the kind that toppled Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, warned NATO
states that outsiders should not "pick and choose the
sweethearts" in Arab conflicts that were potentially sectarian.
"We are, to be very frank with you, extremely concerned with
the fact that we are seeing (a) growing divide within the
Islamic world, between the Sunni and the Shi'ite," Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov told counterparts at NATO headquarters.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen reiterated that
NATO had "no intention whatsoever to intervene in Syria".
Western powers as well as neighbours Turkey and Jordan are
calling on Assad to step down. Turkey imposed a 30 percent duty
on imports from Syria in retaliation for a similar tax imposed
on Turkish goods.
Turkish media reported two border crossings were closed on
Thursday by Syria, one between Nusaybin and Qamishli and another
at Akcakale.
Turkish government officials said Syria had informed them
the closure of Nusaybin was for "repair and maintenance" work
and that they would be opened when the work was finished.
Turkey on Thursday repeated a warning to Turkish citizens
travelling through Syria not to drive at night and to only use
major roads.
In a statement, it said clashes had taken place near the
Turkish border in the last few days and issued a specific
warning against travelling on the road from Homs to the
Cilvegozu border gate.
CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE
Protesters are calling for a peaceful "dignity strike" by
Syrians at the weekend, in what organisers hope to build into a
general campaign of civil disobedience. Schools, universities,
shops, public transport and government services are being urged
to refuse to work on Sunday and close highways.
SANA said the army had fought back against gunmen who tried
to block the Homs-Hama-Aleppo highway on Wednesday in the tense
Hama province, killing one "terrorist". It said experts had
defused seven improvised bombs in Hama.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on
Thursday the humanitarian situation in Syria was serious, but
not a civil war according to international law as the armed
resistance lacked organisation.
ICRC President Jakob Kellenberger said the agency had nearly
tripled its budget for Syria for 2012 because it expected to
expand its operations there considerably.
(Additional reporting and writing by Douglas Hamilton in
Beirut, Ranial El Gamal in Baghdad, and Jonathon Burch in
Istanbul; Editing by Angus MacSwan)