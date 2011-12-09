* Turkey reserves right to say: Enough
* 24 reported killed after Friday prayers
* Saudi prince says Arab states won't allow "massacre"
(Updates death toll)
By Douglas Hamilton
BEIRUT, Dec 9 Turkey warned Syria on
Friday it would act to protect itself if a Syrian government
crackdown on protesters threatened regional security and
unleashed a tide of refugees on its borders.
At least 24 Syrians were shot dead as protesters took the
streets following Friday prayers and ahead of a general strike
called for Sunday, according to a network of anti-government
activists reporting events to a website based in Britain.
Other activist sources put the toll as high as 37 dead.
Ten were killed in Homs, the hub of the nine-month-old
revolt, where televised footage showed demonstrators against
President Bashar al-Assad chanting "Syria wants freedom" and
"Bashar is an enemy of humanity".
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu did not say what
action Ankara might take, but he made clear Turkey would not
hesitate to insulate the region's security from tumult in Syria.
Turkey shares a 900 km (560 mile) border with Syria.
"Turkey has no desire to interfere in anyone's internal
affairs. But if a risk to regional security arises, then we do
not have the luxury of standing by and looking on," Davutoglu
told reporters in Ankara.
Peaceful demonstrations calling for reform began in Syria in
March, inspired by the Arab Spring, but were met almost from the
outset by lethal force.
"If a government that is fighting its own people and
creating refugees, is putting not only their own security at
risk but also that of Turkey, then we have a responsibility and
the authority to say to them: 'Enough!'" Davutoglu said.
Adding to the condemnation, a senior Saudi prince said Arab
states would not turn a blind eye to violence in Syria.
Former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki al-Faisal, seen
as influential though no longer holding public office, told a
conference in Vienna he believed the Arab League would not "sit
back and allow the continued massacre of the Syrian people".
Activists say about 4,600 Syrians have been killed in nine
months of protest and violent state suppression. Hundreds have
fled over the border to Turkey which has established refugee
camps.
MISTAKES
President Assad says some "mistakes" may have occurred but
casualties have been overwhelmingly from the security forces,
targeted by "armed terrorist gangs" who are motivated and
directed by unnamed foreign influences.
Syria has been hit by United States and European Union
economic sanctions and suspended from the Arab League which is
also threatening to impose sanctions.
Russia and China, however, have effectively blocked any
similar move at the United Nations and Moscow is warning the
West not to interfere in the affairs of its longtime Arab ally.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 28
demonstrations in southern Deraa province, calling for the
overthrow of the government, on what protesters are calling the
"Friday of the Strike of Dignity" planned over the weekend.
Security forces fired into a crowd outside the mosque in
Al-Qusayr in Homs province, the Observatory said. Troops
surrounded protesters as they came out of two mosques in the
eastern city of Deir al-Zor, and two children were killed in
districts of Homs, the activist website reported.
State television also reported violence but gave a different
account. It said a girl was shot by "terrorists" in Deraa and
civilians wounded by "terrorist armed groups".
UN WANTS ACCESS
Davutoglu has proposed that contingency plans be made for a
buffer zone along the Syrian border should violence escalate to
the point where a mass exodus is threatened.
The United Nations said it was impossible to assess the
situation until Damascus admits humanitarian relief teams.
"I repeat my call to the Syrian government to really let us
in," said Valerie Amos, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for
Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief, in Stockholm.
"If, as the government say, they have nothing to hide, then I
think allowing us in to see that is the case and to do a proper
assessment of what the implications of this are for the people
of Syria is absolutely critical," Amos said.
Syrian National Council leader Burhan Ghalioun said he had
pressed the leader of the Free Syrian Army, an umbrella group of
armed rebels, to cease offensive operations that could provoke
civil war.
"We want to avoid a civil war at all costs," he told Reuters
in Vienna.
Assad this week denied all responsibility for civilian
deaths and said he had given no shoot-to-kill order.
NATO wants him to step down. But Russia, China, Iran and
Brazil, among others states, say the West should not interfere.
Syrian state television on Thursday aired confessions by
"terrorists" bent on destabilising the country by attacking
security forces, killing and sabotage.
It said they admitted making and planting bombs but did not
elaborate on their alleged political motive for such attacks.
Anti-government activists say three unarmed civilians have
died for every security force member killed since March. They
say Syrian interrogators use torture to obtain confessions.
(Additional reporting by Tulay Karadeniz in Ankara, Sylvia
Westall in Vienna, Daniel Dickson in Stockholm, Dominic Evans
and Laila Bassam in Beirut; editing by Rosalind Russell)