* Shells hit rebel parts of Homs, Red Cross seeks access
* Government says 89 percent of voters approve constitution
* Qatar says world should arm Syrian rebels
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Feb 27 Syrian artillery pounded
rebel-held areas of Homs on Monday as President Bashar
al-Assad's government announced that voters had overwhelmingly
approved a new constitution in a referendum derided as a sham by
his critics at home and abroad.
While foreign powers argued over whether to arm the rebels,
the Syrian Interior Ministry said the reformed constitution,
which could keep Assad in power until 2028, had received 89.4
percent approval from more than 8 million voters.
Syrian dissidents and Western leaders dismissed as a farce
Sunday's vote, conducted in the midst of the country's bloodiest
turmoil in decades, although Assad says the new constitution
will lead to multi-party elections within three months.
Officials put national voter turnout at close to 60 percent,
but diplomats who toured polling stations in Damascus saw only a
handful of voters at each location. On the same day, at least 59
people were killed in violence around the country.
The outside world has proved powerless to halt the killing
in Syria, where repression of initially peaceful protests has
spawned an armed insurrection by army deserters and others.
Qatar joined Saudi Arabia in advocating arming Syrian
rebels, given that Russia and China have twice used their vetoes
to block any action by the U.N. Security Council.
"I think we should do whatever is necessary to help them,
including giving them weapons to defend themselves," Qatari
Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said in Oslo.
Arab countries should help lead a military force to provide
a safe haven for anti-Assad forces inside Syria, he added.
Assad says he is fighting foreign-backed "armed terrorist
groups" and his main allies - Russia, China and Iran - fiercely
oppose any outside intervention intended to add him to the list
of Arab autocrats unseated by popular revolts in the past year.
China called U.S. policy in the region "super-arrogant" and
Russia's Vladimir Putin warned against any action that bypassed
the U.N. Security Council.
International "impotence" was described by French Foreign
Minister Alain Juppe as "hugely frustrating". But, accusing the
Syrian authorities of "massacres" and "odious crimes", he said
Paris would keep on pressing for action at the Security Council
and warned Assad that he would be brought to justice.
HOMS BOMBARDED AGAIN
Shells and rockets crashed into Sunni Muslim districts of
Homs that have already endured weeks of bombardment as Assad's
forces, led by officers from his minority Alawite sect, try to
stamp out an almost year-long revolt against his 11-year rule.
"Intense shelling started on Khalidiya, Ashira, Bayada, Baba
Amro and the old city at dawn," opposition activist Mohammed
al-Homsi told Reuters from the city. "The army is firing from
the main thoroughfares deep into alleyways and side streets."
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
nine people had been killed by the attacks on Baba Amro.
Opposition accounts of grim conditions in Homs were echoed
by those from other observers, including the Red Cross.
Syrian activists reported on Monday the discovery of the
bodies of at least 62 people near Homs, but the identity of
those killed were disputed. Some activists said they were
families from the troubled Baba Amro district in Homs who were
kidnapped as they tried to flee the neighbourhood which has been
under bombardment for more than three weeks.
But others said they were minority Alawite Muslims, the same
sect of Islam to which embattled Assad belongs.
Crowds gathered in the sensitive Damascus district of Kfar
Souseh, home to several security agency headquarters, to mourn
three young men killed in a protest on Sunday, a witness said.
"Only Allah, Syria and freedom" they chanted, instead of the
officially sanctioned slogan "Only Allah, Syria and Bashar".
The International Committee of the Red Cross, which says the
plight of civilians in Homs is worsening by the hour, has failed
to secure a pause in the fighting to allow the wounded to be
evacuated and desperately needed aid to be delivered.
"We are still in negotiations," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan
said in Geneva. "Every hour, every day, makes a difference."
The relief agency has been pursuing talks with the Syrian
authorities and opposition forces for days to secure access to
besieged neighbourhoods such as Baba Amro, where local activists
say hundreds of wounded need treatment and thousands of
civilians are short of water, food and medical supplies.
Four Western journalists are trapped in Baba Amro, two of
them wounded. An American reporter and a French photographer
were killed there on Feb. 22.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said he hoped the
journalists could be rescued soon. "It's very tense, but things
are starting to move, it seems," he told RTL radio.
Russia said its diplomats in Syria were trying to arrange a
humanitarian truce in Homs and suggested that Western countries
should pressure rebel forces there to cooperate.
WORLD DISMAY
International consternation has grown over the turmoil in
Syria, but there is little appetite in the West for military
action akin to the U.N.-backed NATO campaign in Libya.
Qatar's prime minister suggested this was indeed a model to
follow, but said Arab and Islamic nations should take the lead.
"It seems the government and president of Syria have taken a
decision to continue the killing, hoping that they could stop
the uprising," Sheikh Hamad said. "We will stay with the people.
We will help them and do what is needed to be done."
Qatar, a small but wealthy Gulf state, helped Libyan rebels
oust Muammar Gaddafi last year with arms and special forces.
Criticising the Russian and Chinese veto, Sheikh Hamad said:
"Since we failed in the Security Council ... we have to try to
do something to send enough military help to stop the killing."
Sarkozy said, however, that Western powers hoped diplomacy
could change minds: "We are putting pressure on the Russians
first and the Chinese afterwards so that they lift their veto."
Russian Prime Minister Putin reiterated Moscow's opposition
to any military intervention in Syria.
"I very much hope the United States and other countries ...
do not try to set a military scenario in motion in Syria without
sanction from the U.N. Security Council," he said Putin.
The European Union agreed more sanctions, targeting Syria's
central bank and several cabinet ministers, curbing gold trading
with state entities and banning cargo flights from the country.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said the measures
were meant to "increase the stranglehold" on Damascus.
He pledged support for an Arab League plan that calls on
Assad to step down as part of a political transition in Syria.
Moscow, however, advocates dialogue between the Syrian
government and opposition to end the bloodshed.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the referendum
"an important step on the path of reforms" and criticised as
"one-sided" Friday's "Friends of Syria" gathering in Tunis at
which Western and Arab powers met Syrian opposition leaders.
NEW CONSTITUTION
The new constitution drops a clause making Assad's Baath
party the leader of state and society, allows political
pluralism and limits a president to two seven-year terms.
But this restriction is not retrospective, implying that
Assad, 46 and already in power since 2000, could serve two
further terms after his current one expires in 2014.
The opposition dismisses the reforms on offer, saying that
Assad, and his father who ruled for 30 years before him, have
long paid only lip service to existing legal obligations.
French Foreign Minister Juppe told France's iTele television
that the referendum was a "sinister masquerade".
Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, now the new
U.N.-Arab League envoy on Syria, was holding separate talks in
Geneva with Juppe and Iran's foreign minister Ali Akbar Salehi
on the sidelines of a U.N. Human Rights Council
meeting.
Iran is Assad's closest ally. The main Shi'ite Muslim power,
it has religious ties to Assad's Alawites and is confronting the
Sunnis who dominate the Arab League - both the Sunni Islamists
who have done well out of the past year's democratic changes and
autocratic, Western-backed leaders in the Gulf and elsewhere.
Juppe, addressing the U.N. human rights body, said Assad
should be held to account by the International Criminal Court:
"The day will come when the Syrian civilian and military
authorities, first among them President Assad himself, must
respond before justice for their acts," Juppe said in Geneva.
"In the face of such crimes, there can be no impunity."