* Rebels leave Baba Amro after 26-day army siege
* Red Cross to enter district on Friday
* French journalists escape from Homs
* Videos show burials of U.S., French journalists
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, March 2 Defeated Syrian rebels
abandoned their shattered stronghold in Homs, giving way to a
26-day army assault on a city that had become a symbol of the
year-long revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.
Activists said Syria's army had begun hunting down and
killing insurgents who stayed to cover their comrades' "tactical
retreat" from the city's battle-scarred Baba Amro district,
although the reports could not be verified independently.
One pro-government figure said troops had "broken the back"
of the uprising and the rebel withdrawal heralded impending
victory over a Western-backed insurgency.
Soon afterward, the international Red Cross said Syrian
authorities had finally given it the "green light" to take aid
into Baba Amro on Friday.
As news of the pull-out spread, video footage released on
the internet appeared to show the bodies of American journalist
Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik being buried in
Homs, where they were killed in shelling eight days ago.
French journalists Edith Bouvier, who was wounded in the
same bombardment, and William Daniels escaped to Lebanon on
Thursday, France's President Nicolas Sarkozy said, of the last
of a handful of reporters trapped in the city.
Armed rebels and defecting soldiers have been spearheading
the revolt against Assad that began with largely peaceful
protests inspired by the Arab Spring, but escalated after a
bloody government crackdown.
Reports from Homs, seen as a bastion of rebel resistance,
could not be verified immediately due to tight government
restrictions on media operations in Syria.
At least 17 rebels were put to death with knives after they
were chased into nearby fields, one activist told Reuters.
Scattered gunfire could be heard inside Baba Amro and
sporadic shelling hit nearby districts, the activists said. The
overall level of combat exchanges seemed to have receded.
Snow blanketed the city, where hundreds have died and
residents are short of food, fuel, power, water and telephone
links, activists said.
"The Free Syrian Army and all the other fighters have left
Baba Amro," one activist said from Homs. "They pulled out."
SCENTING VICTORY
The drama in Homs unfolded without any immediate comment
from Syrian officials or the state media, but Taleb Ibrahim, a
Syrian analyst close to the government, said the military's
operation in Homs had "broken the back of the armed groups".
"It's the beginning of Syria's final victory over the
Qatari, Saudi, French, American and Zionist conspiracy against
Syria," he told Lebanon's Hezbollah-run al-Manar television.
A Lebanese official close to Damascus said Assad's
government was determined to regain control of Homs, Syria's
third city, which straddles the main north-south highway.
"They want to take it, whatever happens, without restraint,
whatever the cost," the official said, asking not to be named.
He said defeat for the rebels in Homs would leave the
opposition without any major stronghold in Syria, easing the
crisis for Assad, who remained confident he could survive.
President Assad, a London-trained eye doctor, is
increasingly isolated in his struggle to crush an armed
insurrection.
He has received significant backing from Russia which, along
with China, has shielded Assad from U.N. Security Council
action.
But Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin appeared to
distance himself from Assad in an interview with the London
Times newspaper published on Friday, saying he had no special
relationship with the president.
"It is up to the Syrians to decide who should run their
country ... We need to make sure they stop killing each other,"
Putin said.
Turkish President Abdullah Gul told Reuters on Thursday that
Russia and Iran would soon realise they had little choice but
to join international diplomatic efforts for Assad's removal.
"I think in time Russia will see its support has been abused
by the Syrian regime. They will recognise this fact when they
see the heavy weapons being used against the people in Syria.
That is not very tolerable, not even for Russia," he said.
The United Nations says Syrian security forces have killed
more than 7,500 civilians since the revolt began last March.
Syria's government said in December that "armed terrorists" had
killed more than 2,000 soldiers and police during the unrest.
(Additional reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis in Amman, Mariam
Karouny, Dominic Evans, Oliver Holmes and Laila Bassam in
Beirut, Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Steve Gutterman in Moscow
and Nour Merza in Dubai; Writing by Alistair Lyon; Editing by
Alastair Macdonald)