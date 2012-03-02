* U.N. chief speaks of "grisly reports" from Homs
* ICRC says "unacceptable" its convoy cannot enter Baba Amro
* Activists say Syrian troops are cleaning up evidence
* Syrian forces overrun district after 26-day siege
* Russia, China express "deep disappointment" at Syria
(Adds Ban Ki-moon comments)
By Samia Nakhoul and Louis Charbonneau
BEIRUT/NEW YORK, March 2 U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday he had received
"grisly reports" that Syrian government forces were arbitrarily
executing, imprisoning and torturing people in the
battle-scarred city of Homs after rebel fighters had fled.
The Baba Amro district of Homs became a symbol of resistance
to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after government troops
surrounded it with tanks and artillery and shelled it
intensively for weeks, killing and wounding civilians cowering
in its ruined buildings.
Rebels withdrew on Thursday in a key moment in the year-old
uprising against Assad. An official at Syria's Ministry of
Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the army had "cleansed Baba
Amro from the foreign-backed armed groups of terrorists".
Opposition activists said Syrian troops were hunting down and
killing insurgents who had stayed to cover their comrades'
retreat.
"A major assault on Homs took place yesterday," Ban told the
193-nation U.N. General Assembly in New York. "Civilian losses
have clearly been heavy. We continue to received grisly reports
of summary executions, arbitrary detentions and torture."
Syria's U.N. Ambassador, Bashar Ja'afari, said Ban's remarks
included "extremely virulent rhetoric which confines itself to
slandering a government based on reports, opinions or hearsay."
"The secretary-general is not duly informed," he said,
reiterating that the Syrian opposition consisted of "armed
terrorist groups".
The International Committee of the Red Cross said an aid
convoy had reached the bombarded Baba Amro area, under siege for
26 days, but was not allowed to enter.
"It is unacceptable that people who have been in need of
emergency assistance for weeks have still not received any
help," ICRC President Jakob Kellenberger said in a statement.
"We are staying in Homs tonight in the hope of entering Baba
Amro in the very near future."
Ban urged Damascus to grant immediate access for
aid workers, describing the images of death coming out of the
country as atrocious.
One activist in Homs told Reuters: "The Syrian army was
holding the convoy up because they want to clean up after what
they have done in Baba Amro." As with other activist reports
from Homs, this could not be independently confirmed.
"All men who remained in the neighbourhood aged between 14
and 50 were arrested. We fear they will be massacred. Where is
the world?" said one activist.
"The massacres are continuing. They are torturing them and
killing (detainees) one by one. They are executing them in
batches," another activist, who left Baba Amro on Friday, told
Reuters via Skype.
Many fighters out of the 2,000 who were based in Baba Amro
were killed and wounded in the onslaught, they said, adding that
a final toll was impossible to give because of the heavy
shelling and siege. Hundreds were reported to have fled.
The ICRC convoy of seven trucks carrying food and other aid
supplies left Damascus early on Friday for Homs, where it met
local volunteers and ambulances of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent
prepared to treat and evacuate the sick and wounded.
"IT'S A MASSACRE"
Syria said on Friday it wanted to express its "sadness and
sorrow" at the death of U.S. journalist Marie Colvin who was
killed during the bombardment on Homs last week.
British photographer Paul Conroy, who escaped Homs after
suffering leg injuries in the shelling, said there had been a
daily, indiscriminate barrage of the city.
"I've worked in many war zones - I've never seen or been in
shelling like this," the Sunday Times photographer told Sky News
from a hospital bed in central London.
"I'm an ex-artillery gunner so I can kind of follow the
patterns - they are systematically moving through neighbourhoods
with munitions that are used for battlefields.
"It's not a war, it's a massacre, an indiscriminate massacre
of men, woman and children."
Defiant protesters took to the streets after Friday prayers
in towns and cities across Syria - Homs, Hama, Deir al-Zor,
Deraa, Douma and several districts in Damascus, television
footage showed.
Activists' video footage appeared to show troops shooting at
demonstrators. The activists said 40 people were killed in
violence across the country on Friday.
The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at
least 13 people were killed when troops fired a mortar bomb at a
protest in the town of Rastan. Independent verification of such
reports is hard as foreign media are mostly barred from Syria.
"God curse you Hafez for having a son like that," shouted
protesters in reference to Assad's father who ruled Syria for
three decades until he died in 2000. "The people want to
announce Jihad (Holy War)", read a banner.
In Geneva, the United Nations human rights body had earlier
reminded Assad of his obligations under international law.
"We are alarmed at reports starting to come out of the Baba
Amro district of Homs after it was taken over by government
forces yesterday," spokesman Rupert Colville said.
One pro-government figure said troops had "broken the back"
of the uprising and the rebel withdrawal heralded impending
victory over what he termed a Western-backed insurgency.
A Lebanese official close to Damascus said a defeat for the
rebels in Homs would leave the opposition without any major
stronghold in Syria, easing the crisis for Assad, who remained
confident he could survive.
HEAVY SNOW, FOOD SHORTAGES
Conditions in the heavily bombarded district are hellish. TV
footage showed heavy snow and freezing weather, with residents
lacking electricity or fuel for heating. There is also a
shortage of food and medical supplies.
Barely a building has escaped damage from artillery shelling
and many are pock-marked with bullet holes.
In a rare show of unity with Western powers, Russia and
China joined other Security Council members at the United
Nations in expressing "deep disappointment" at Syria's failure
to allow the U.N. humanitarian aid chief Valerie Amos to visit
the country, and urged that she be allowed in immediately.
It was the first statement on Syria from the council, which
has been deadlocked on the issue, since August last year.
France said it would shut its Syrian embassy and was ready
to step up support of the rebels if the U.N. Security Council
cleared the way for such a move. "Dictators will all, one day,
have to pay for their actions," President Nicolas Sarkozy said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said Syria's rulers
would be held to account. "We need to start collecting the
evidence now so that one day, no matter how long it takes, there
will be a day of reckoning for this dreadful regime," Cameron
told reporters at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
The European Union was planning to call for more pressure on
Assad, including sanctions, according to a draft of its
conclusions. It was preparing to urge the Arab League to convene
a meeting of the Syrian National Council, which it said it
recognised as a legitimate representative of the Syrian people.
The EU has over the past months been adding names to a list
of people it sanctions with travel bans and asset freezes.
The United Nations says Syrian security forces have killed
more than 7,500 civilians since the revolt began last March.
Syria's government said in December that "armed terrorists" had
killed more than 2,000 soldiers and police during the unrest.
(Additional reporting by Mariam Karouny, Oliver Holmes and
Laila Bassam in Beirut, Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Steve
Gutterman in Moscow and Nour Merza in Dubai, Michelle Nichols in
New York; Writing by Samia Nakhoul, Editing by Giles Elgood and
Andrew Heavens)