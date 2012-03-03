* ICRC aid kept out of Baba Amro, fears grow for civilians
* Bodies of two journalists handed to Western diplomats
* Syrian government says Homs now "rid of terrorists"
* Syrian state media report suicide bombing in Deraa
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, March 3 Syrian forces bombarded
parts of the shattered city of Homs anew on Saturday and blocked
the first Red Cross aid meant for civilians stranded for weeks
without food and fuel in the former rebel stronghold, activists
and aid workers said.
The renewed government assault came a day after U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he had received "grisly
reports" that President Bashar al-Assad's troops were executing,
imprisoning and torturing people in Syria's third largest city.
"In an act of pure revenge, Assad's army has been firing
mortar rounds and ... machine guns since this morning at Jobar,"
said the Syrian Network for Human Rights, naming a neighbourhood
adjacent to Baba Amro, from which Free Syrian Army rebels pulled
out this week after almost a month of siege and shelling.
"We have no immediate reports of casualties because of the
difficulty of communications," it said in a statement.
Concern was mounting for civilians in freezing conditions in
battered Baba Amro, where International Committee of the Red
Cross (ICRC) trucks were still being held up by Assad's forces.
Anti-government activists said they feared troops were
keeping out the ICRC to prevent aid workers witnessing a
reported massacre of rebels in Baba Amro, which had become a
symbol of a year-long uprising against Assad's repressive rule.
"The ICRC and Syrian Red Crescent are not yet in Baba Amro
today. We are still in negotiations with authorities in order to
enter Baba Amro. It is important that we enter today," ICRC
spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva.
A Damascus-based ICRC spokesman said Syrian authorities had
given the convoy permission to enter but that government forces
on the ground had stopped the trucks because of what they said
were unsafe conditions, including "mines and booby traps".
"There has been fighting there for at least a month. The
situation cannot be good. They will need food, it's cold, they
will need blankets. And there are injured there that need to be
evacuated immediately," Saleh Dabbakeh told Reuters.
Elsewhere in Syria, anti-Assad activists reported mass
arrests and the killing of six soldiers, while the government's
SANA news agency reported a suicide car bombing in the southern
town of Deraa, a blast activists denied was a suicide attack.
FOOTAGE OF WRECKED CITY
Syrian state television conducted interviews with unnamed
civilians in what it said was Baba Amro, against a backdrop of
empty streets, some with heavy conflict damage.
"Anyone who went out on the street was kidnapped or
slaughtered. We called for the army to come in. God bless the
army, they saved us from the armed terrorist gangs," said one
interviewee, referring to the Free Syrian Army rebels.
In unusually tough remarks to the 193-member U.N. General
Assembly on Friday, Ban explicitly blamed Damascus for the fate
of civilians in the conflict.
"The brutal fighting has trapped civilians in their homes,
without food, heat or electricity or medical care, without any
chance of evacuating the wounded or burying the dead. People
have been reduced to melting snow for drinking water," he said.
"This atrocious assault is all the more appalling for having
been waged by the government itself, systematically attacking
its own people."
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari, said Ban's comments
included "extremely virulent rhetoric which confines itself to
slandering a government based on reports, opinions or hearsay."
SANA said the bomber in Deraa killed two people and wounded
20 others, while residents said seven people had been killed.
Rami Abdelrahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights, said anti-Assad fighters had
killed six soldiers and wounded nine in the town of al-Herak,
south of Deraa.
In the Damascus suburb of Qudsiya, activists said hundreds
of security forces personnel had arrested at least 30 people,
destroyed vehicles and burned at least one home.
A fighter with the rebels, whose ranks include defectors
from Assad's army, said they were planning their next steps
after losing Baba Amro.
"Our morale, praise God, is high. We do not say we are sorry
when someone is martyred, we all hope for this, and for the fall
of the regime," said the rebel fighter who declined to be named.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said his government
was again seeking to have the U.N. Security Council tackle the
Syrian crisis. "This means working with other countries such as
Russia and China that have blocked previous initiatives," he
told Sky News.
"We will go on arguing for ... for the international
community to pull together. Because the denial of humanitarian
aid on top of all the murder, torture and repression in Syria
just underlines what a criminal regime this has become."
Russia and China twice vetoed council resolutions that would
have condemned Damascus and demanded it halt the crackdown on
anti-Assad demonstrators, accusing Western and Arab nations of
pushing for Libya-style "regime change" in Syria.
The United States is drafting a legally binding council
resolution that would call for aid workers to be allowed into
besieged towns and an end to the violence, U.N. envoys said.
JOURNALISTS' BODIES HANDED OVER
Wounded British photographer Paul Conroy, who escaped Homs
earlier this week, said on Friday he had witnessed Syrian troops
carrying out a massacre in heavily-shelled Baba Amro.
"I've worked in many war zones - I've never seen or been in
shelling like this," the Sunday Times photographer told Sky News
from a hospital bed in central London.
"I'm an ex-artillery gunner so I can kind of follow the
patterns - they are systematically moving through neighbourhoods
with munitions that are used for battlefields.
"It's not a war, it's a massacre, an indiscriminate massacre
of men, woman and children."
Western diplomats on Saturday received the bodies of
American journalist Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi
Ochlik, who were killed on Feb. 22 during a shelling of Baba
Amro. A Reuters witness said the diplomats, believed to be the
French ambassador to Syria and a representative from the Polish
embassy, which is managing U.S. affairs in Syria, had taken the
bodies from the Al-Assad University Hospital in Damascus.
The Syrian government said on Friday it would like to
express its "sadness and sorrow" at the death of Colvin,
Conroy's colleague at London's Sunday Times.
The Paris prosecutor's office said it had opened a
preliminary investigation for murder and attempted murder into
the bombing that killed Ochlik and seriously wounded French
reporter Edith Bouvier.
The United Nations says Syrian security forces have killed
more than 7,500 civilians since the revolt began last March.
Syria's government said in December that "armed terrorists" had
killed more than 2,000 soldiers and police during the unrest.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Michelle
Nichols in New York, Avril Ormsby in London; Writing and
additional reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)