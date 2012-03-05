* Syria blocks Red Cross from Baba Amro for third day
* Shelling of border town forces flight to Lebanon
* Israel offers assistance
By Oliver Holmes and Mohammed Abbas
BEIRUT, March 5 The Red Cross managed to
get aid to Syrians fleeing fighting in the battered Baba Amro
district of Homs, but was blocked for a third day from entering
the former rebel bastion amid reports of bloody reprisals by
state forces.
Activists reported shelling and other violence across Syria
on Sunday, sending one of the biggest surges of refugees across
the border into Lebanon in a single day since a revolt against
President Bashar al-Assad began a year ago.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it
had delivered food, blankets and medicine to the village of
Abel, 3 km (2 miles) from Homs, where a number of people had
taken refuge, and described the development as a "positive
step".
But it was again prevented from entering Baba Amro, where
rebels had faced nearly a month of siege and bombardment before
abandoning their positions there on Thursday.
"It's over for tonight. We will try again tomorrow," said
Saleh Dabbakeh, the ICRC's Damascus-based spokesman. He declined
to say why Syrian forces had blocked its entry.
Concern mounted for civilians left stranded in the district
in freezing weather with little food, fuel or medicine.
Activists said the government was trying to prevent the Red
Cross from witnessing "massacres" by Syrian soldiers hunting
down and killing remaining rebels.
The United Nations' refugee agency said up to 2,000 Syrians
had fled the fighting for neighbouring Lebanon.
"We had similar numbers in April 2011, but the flow of new
arrivals had stabilised since then," United Nations refugee
agency spokeswoman Dana Sleiman said.
Refugees told Reuters of army shelling and gunfire in border
towns. One woman said she and her family had fled the village of
Jusiyah, near Qusair, about 12 km (7 miles) from the border.
"In the morning the shelling started, so we had to leave
towards Lebanon. There were some wounded, but I don't know what
happened to them," said Um Ali, 64.
Lebanon deployed more troops to its northern border in
response to the violence in Syrian towns nearby, a Reuters
witness said.
And in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, hundreds of soldiers
and scores of military trucks and jeeps blocked off the city
centre during protests for and against Assad.
CONDEMNATION
The outside world has proved powerless to halt the killing
in Syria, where repression of initially peaceful pro-democracy
protests sparked an insurrection by army deserters and others.
The Syrian government says it is fighting foreign-backed
"terrorists" it blames for killing hundreds of soldiers and
police across the country.
Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said the Syrian
government crackdown was "more shocking than the worst horror
movies in Hollywood," as he offered to assist international aid
efforts in his country's neighboring enemy.
Senior U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday
called for arming Syria's rebels through the Arab League and
suggested the imposition of "no drive" and "no fly" zones
against Syrian military forces targeting the opposition.
"We need more international pressure," Graham told the TV
programme "Fox News Sunday". "We need to help the rebels
militarily, economically, and let Assad know that he is an
international outlaw and be held accountable."
Russia and China have twice vetoed council resolutions that
would have condemned Damascus, accusing Western and Arab nations
of pushing for Libya-style "regime change" in Syria.
But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will join Arab
counterparts at a meeting in Cairo this month to discuss the
Syrian crisis, the Arab League said on Sunday, a move that could
indicate Moscow is shifting its stance on the issue.
RAIDS, SHELLING, CLASHES
Heavy fighting broke out overnight between armoured forces
loyal to Assad and rebels who launched coordinated attacks on
army roadblocks across the southern city of Deraa on the border
with Jordan, opposition activists said on Monday.
The reports of the fighting in Deraa, where the uprising
against Assad's rule began last March, could not be
independently verified.
But opposition sources say rebels had intensified assaults
on loyalist targets in southern, north and eastern Syria in the
last few days to relieve pressure in Homs.
Syrian state television showed images of the corpses of
anti-Assad fighters killed in clashes in the suburbs of the city
of Hama, as well as an array of captured weapons, including arms
it said were U.S. and Israeli-made.
Activists reported government raids in Hama, and heavy
shelling in the town of Rastan, north of Homs, where rebels have
been hiding.
"Residents told me that shelling started early this morning
shortly after helicopters and spotter planes were seen above the
town," said
In a house in the Douma suburb of Damascus, an activist told
Reuters by Skype that the Syrian army had killed two defectors
and seven other people who had been harbouring them.
Clashes between Syrian troops and Free Syrian Army rebels,
many of them army defectors, were reported in Jebel al-Zawiya in
Syria's north, and activists said government forces had used
tear gas to end an anti-Assad protest of around 1,000 people in
the northern city of Aleppo.
Abdelrahamn also reported an attack on a Syrian army weapons
depot by rebels near Homs on Saturday, killing and wounding up
to 50 Syrian troops. Activists' reports are difficult to verify
independently due to Syrian reporting restrictions.
The United Nations says Syrian security forces have killed
more than 7,500 civilians since the revolt against the Assad
family's four-decade rule began in March last year.
(Additonal reporting by by Afif Diab on Lebanese border,
Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Ayman Samir in Cairo; Writing by
Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Myra MacDonald)