* Chief U.N. monitor arrives in Syria
* Activists say violence has dropped in city of Homs
* Grenades fired at Central Bank, state TV says
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, April 29 A Norwegian general charged
with overseeing a shaky U.N.-brokered truce in Syria arrived in
Damascus on Sunday, boosting a monitor mission that activists
say has helped ease the violence in the city of Homs, hotbed of
a 13-month uprising.
In the capital, militants fired rocket-propelled grenades at
the Central Bank building, causing slight damage, and wounded
four police when they attacked their patrol, state television
reported. Activists in Damascus reported explosions and gunfire.
General Robert Mood acknowledged the huge task awaiting the
planned 300-strong unarmed mission, which now has 30 people on
the ground, but said he was confident it could make headway.
"We will be only 300, but we can make a difference," Mood
told reporters on his arrival in the Syrian capital.
"Thirty unarmed observers, 300 unarmed observers, even 1,000
unarmed observers cannot solve all the problems," he said. "I
call on everyone to help us and cooperate with us in this very
challenging task ahead."
The United Nations says President Bashar al-Assad's forces
have killed 9,000 people during the revolt, the latest in a
string of uprisings in the Arab world against autocratic rule.
Damascus says 2,600 of its personnel have died at the hands
of anti-Assad militamen, and has accused the United Nations of
turning a blind eye to "terrorist acts" against security forces.
Syria's SANA official news agency said U.N. observers on
Sunday toured the Khalidiya district of Homs, which endured
weeks of shelling by government forces before the April 12
ceasefire.
An activist in Homs, speaking via Skype, said violence had
dropped sharply in the city since the observers deployed a
permanent two-man team to the restive city last week.
"There are still violations, but the shelling and mortar
fire has stopped," Karam Abu Rabea said. "We have insisted that
the observers stay in Homs because we know if they leave (the
attacks) will continue."
He said the presence of the monitors on Saturday had allowed
residents to retrieve three bodies that had previously been too
risky to collect because of the threat of sniper fire.
The lull had also enabled people to clear rubbish left to
rot in the streets. "There is a danger of disease from the
rubbish. Until now it was left in the streets," Abu Rabea said.
BOMBING CLAIM
Despite the relative calm in Homs, the Syrian Observatory
for Human Rights, a UK-based group tracking the conflict, said
at last 39 people were killed across the country on Sunday,
including civilians, security forces and rebels.
Twenty-three civilians were killed, most of them shot by
security forces in a single village in the central province of
Hama, it said. Six rebel fighters were killed as well as seven
members of the security forces - four of whom died when
ammunition they were handling exploded.
On Sunday an Islamist group called "al-Nusra Front" claimed
responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed at least nine
people in Damascus on Friday.
Both sides have been accused of multiple violations of the
ceasefire engineered by U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan.
Under the deal, Assad's tanks and troops are supposed to
return to barracks. Damascus says this has happened, although
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon disagreed this week, saying
he was "gravely alarmed by reports of continued violence."
"The problem is whether the Syrian government will agree to
us deploying our own assets," he said late on Sunday.
Ban said Syria's U.N. ambassador had promised unconditional
cooperation. But it was difficult to "give full credibility on
their promise, because they have not kept their promises," he
told reporters during a visit to Myanmar.
Besides Homs, the U.N. has established permanent monitoring
post in the cities of Idlib, Hama and Deraa.
The presence of the monitors has emboldened thousands of
protesters to resume demonstrations after weeks of military
crackdown, but activists say Assad's forces have hit back.
Security forces carried out house to house raids in the
Damascus suburb of Irbin on Saturday, arresting demonstration
leaders who welcomed the observers a week ago, two resident
activists said.