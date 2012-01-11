(Adds Clinton, monitor, delay)
* "We will win," Assad promises supporters
* French journalist killed
* Arab monitor quits, accuses Syria of war crimes, second
may follow
By Alistair Lyon
BEIRUT, Jan 11 Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad vowed on Wednesday to vanquish "foreign conspirators"
plotting to end his rule and a Frenchman became the first
foreign journalist to be killed in 10 months of unrest that has
cost thousands of lives.
"France 2 television has just learned with a great deal of
sorrow of the death of reporter Gilles Jacquier in Homs," the
broadcaster said. It did not have details of how the reporter,
invited to Syria by the government, had died.
Syrian state television said eight other people were killed
in the incident in the troubled city, which it blamed on a
"terrorist group".
A Belgian reporter who was there told Reuters several mortar
rounds or grenades had landed in the area. "There was a lot of
chaos, blood, hysteria," he said.
Syria barred most foreign media soon after anti-Assad
protests began in March, but more journalists have been admitted
since the Arab League sent monitors to check if the authorities
were complying with an Arab plan to halt the bloodshed.
"Gilles Jacquier was just doing his journalist job by
covering the violent events in Syria resulting from the regime's
unacceptable repression of the population," French President
Nicolas Sarkozy said.
France has led Western efforts to try to force Assad to end
the crackdown and was the first Western power to advocate
setting up zones to protect civilians in Syria.
Earlier, a smiling Assad, in a dark jacket and open-necked
shirt, greeted thousands of rapturous supporters in a Damascus
square, only a day after breaking a six-month public silence.
The crowd shouted "Shabiha forever, for your eyes, Assad", a
reference to loyalist militiamen, mostly members of Assad's
minority Alawite sect, who have gained a fearsome reputation for
their part in suppressing protests against the president.
Assad's wife Asma and their two children joined him for his
surprise appearance in the capital's central Umayyad Square.
"WE WILL WIN"
"I belong to this street," said Assad, 46, adding that Syria
faced foreign conspirators. "We will make this phase the end for
them and their plans. We are going to win without any doubt."
His remarks followed a 100-minute speech on Tuesday in which
he mocked the Arab League, vowed to hit "terrorists" with an
iron fist and promised reforms, but with no hint that he would
relinquish the power he inherited from his father in 2000.
The Arab League, which suspended Syria in November for
failing to halt its crackdown on protests, sent in an observer
mission in December but this has not stopped the bloodletting.
The League said on Wednesday it was delaying sending more
monitors after an attack on one team this week in the port of
Latakia in which 11 observers were lightly injured.
It blamed protesters but said the authorities should have
protected the team.
The mission hit more trouble when one monitor accused Syria
of war crimes, saying the mission was a "farce", a day after the
U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said a U.N. official had
told the Security Council the killings had gathered pace since
the monitors arrived.
A second monitor, who declined to be named, told Reuters he
was also planning to leave because the mission was proving
ineffectual in ending civilians' suffering.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the mission
could not go on indefinitely and noted its mandate ends on Jan.
19.
She also dismissed Assad's speech on Tuesday as "chillingly
cynical".
In it, he scorned the Arab League for trying to discipline
Syria, saying it had "failed for six decades to take a position
in the Arab interest" and that "the Arab League without Syria
suspends its own Arab identity".
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four people had
been killed in Kafr Nabouda, in Hama province, where troops
staging raids fought army deserters. The British-based group put
Tuesday's civilian death toll at 27, including 15 in the city of
Deir al-Zor and 10 in Homs, plus four army defectors.
"SCENES OF HORROR"
The Arab League monitor, Anwar Malek, said he had resigned
because the mission was powerless to prevent what he said were
the "scenes of horror" he had seen in Homs.
"The mission was a farce and the observers have been
fooled," the Algerian told Al Jazeera English television. "The
regime orchestrated it and fabricated most of what we saw to
stop the Arab League from taking action against the regime ...
"The regime isn't committing one war crime but a series of
crimes against its people."
Malek's resignation was the latest blow to a mission already
criticised for inefficiency and whose members have come under
attack this week from both Assad supporters and protesters.
Under the Arab peace plan, Syrian authorities are supposed
to stop attacking peaceful protests, withdraw troops and tanks
from the streets, free detainees and open a political dialogue.
The United Nations has said more than 5,000 civilians have
been killed in unrest that erupted in March, inspired by Arab
revolts elsewhere, while the authorities accuse armed Islamist
militants of killing 2,000 members of the security forces.
Washington's U.N. envoy, Susan Rice, said a U.N. official
told the Security Council on Tuesday that about 400 people had
been killed since the Arab monitors began work on Dec. 26, which
she said was a much higher daily toll than before they arrived.
"The government of Syria, rather than using the opportunity
... to end the violence and fulfil all of its commitments (to
the Arab League), is instead stepping up the violence," she
said.
The United States said it was ordering a further cut in its
embassy staff in Syria.
