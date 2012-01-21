* Head of Arab monitors to report to Arab League
* Hundreds killed during month-long observer mission
* Arab League, U.N. Security Council both split on Syria
By Alistair Lyon
BEIRUT, Jan 21 The Arab League looks set
to keep monitors in Syria, given the lack of any Arab or world
consensus on how to halt bloodshed in a 10-month-old uprising
against President Bashar al-Assad, an Arab diplomatic source
said.
Sudanese General Mohammed al-Dabi, head of the 165-strong
monitoring team, was due in Cairo on Saturday to submit his
report for a League committee on Syria to consider the next day.
Hundreds of people were killed during the month-long
observer mission, despatched to assess Syria's implementation of
an Arab peace plan originally agreed in early November.
Syria, keen to avoid tougher action by the Arab League or by
the United Nations, has tried to show it is complying with the
plan, which demanded a halt to killings, a military pullout from
the streets, the release of detainees, access for the monitors
and the media, and a political dialogue with opposition groups.
"Yes, there is not complete satisfaction with Syria's
cooperation with the monitoring mission," the Arab source said.
"But in the absence of any international plan to deal with
Syria, the best option is for the monitors to stay."
Critics say the Arab monitors have only given Assad
diplomatic cover to pursue a bloody crackdown on his opponents.
This month the Syrian authorities have freed hundreds of
detainees, announced an amnesty, struck a ceasefire deal with
armed rebels in one town, allowed the Arab observers into some
trouble spots and admitted a gaggle of foreign journalists.
Assad also promised political reforms, while vowing
iron-fist treatment of the "terrorists" trying to topple him.
"FEROCIOUS REPRESSION"
Burhan Ghalioun, head of the opposition Syrian National
Council which has called for international action to protect
civilians in Syria, was also in the Egyptian capital for
meetings with opposition colleagues and Arab League officials.
Western powers remain sharply critical of what French
President Nicolas Sarkozy denounced on Friday as Assad's
"ferocious repression of his people", but have failed to
overcome Chinese and Russian opposition to any U.N. Security
Council resolution condemning Syria or imposing sanctions.
The United States and the European Union have toughened
their own punitive measures, but have no desire to mount a
Libya-style military intervention to help Assad's opponents, who
include armed insurgents as well as peaceful protesters.
Washington warned on Friday that it may soon close its
embassy in Syria due to worsening security conditions and said
it believed Assad no longer had full control of the country.
U.S. concern about the safety of its mission in Damascus,
which was attacked by a pro-Assad crowd in July, intensified
after three deadly blasts in the Syrian capital in recent weeks,
blamed by Syrian authorities on al-Qaeda suicide bombers.
Closing the embassy would not amount to cutting diplomatic
ties, but would reduce direct U.S. contacts with Damascus.
A White House spokesman said Assad's fall was "inevitable"
and demanded he halt violence against protesters in which the
United Nations says more than 5,000 people have died since
March. Syria says 2,000 security personnel have been killed.
At least six people were killed on Friday and the bodies of
six others were returned to their families, activists said.
(Additional reporting by Ayman Samir in Cairo and Andrew Quinn
in Washington; editing by Tim Pearce)