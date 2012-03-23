* EU sanctions target Assad's female relatives
* Envoy Kofi Annan to fly to Moscow, Beijing for talks
* Violence continues, mortars plough into Homs
By Crispian Balmer and Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, March 23 The European Union slapped
sanctions on President Bashar al-Assad's powerful mother and
wife on Friday, targeting his inner circle in an effort to force
Syria to end its repression of a year-long uprising.
The EU's latest round of sanctions hit 10 other prominent
personalities, including Assad's sister and sister-in-law,
banning them from visiting the 27-nation bloc, freezing their
assets and stopping them from shopping with European firms.
"With this new listing we are striking at the heart of the
Assad clan, sending out a loud and clear message to Mr. Assad:
he should step down," said Dutch Foreign Minister Uri Rosenthal
after fellow ministers backed the move at a meeting in Brussels.
The decision came on a day of renewed violence across Syria,
with the army raining mortar rounds into the rebellious city of
Homs, killing up to 11 civilians, opposition supporters said.
Live television feeds from around Syria showed a slew of
anti-Assad rallies, including in the Damascus district of
Barzeh, in the northwestern city of Hama, in Qamishli in the
Kurdish east, and in the southern province of Deraa.
"Damascus here we come," read several placards held up by
the relatively small crowds. Activists said eight people were
wounded after demonstrations near five Damascus mosques were
broken up by security forces.
On the diplomatic front, the U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi
Annan, who is leading international efforts to stop the
relentless mayhem, planned to travel to Moscow and Beijing this
weekend for talks on the crisis, his spokesman said.
Russia and China have resisted Western and Arab demands that
Assad stand down and have vetoed two U.N. resolutions highly
critical of Damascus. However, they supported a Security Council
statement this week backing Annan's peace initiative, in a move
seen as a sign they were toughening their stance on Syria.
Nevertheless, both Russia and China voted against a call by
the U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday to extend a probe into
abuses by Syrian forces, arguing it was too one-sided.
The motion passed regardless, with 41 of the forum's 47
members voting in favour of the text, which said the
perpetrators of the brutality had to be bought to justice.
GLAMOUR AND POWER
More than 8,000 people have died in the rebellion, according
to U.N. figures, but Western powers have ruled out military
intervention in such a sensitive part of the world, putting the
emphasis instead on economic sanctions and diplomacy.
The new EU sanctions build on 12 previous rounds of
sanctions aimed at isolating Assad, including an arms embargo
and a ban on importing Syrian oil to the European Union.
At first sight they appear largely symbolic, but show the
West is ready to broaden its net in its effort to isolate Assad.
A former investment banker, Assad's wife Asma cultivated the
image of a glamorous yet serious-minded woman with Western
values who was meant to humanise the isolated Assad family
But that image has crumbled over the past year, and she has
stood resolutely by her husband's side, describing herself as
"the real dictator" in an email published by Britain's Guardian
newspaper last week.
Assad's mother, Anisa Makhlouf, has a lower profile than the
Asma but opposition figures say she wields greater influence
within the dynasty which has ruled Syria for four decades.
Asma's ancestral home is Homs, now a symbol of the revolt
which has been subjected to particularly fierce army attack.
Video from the city on Friday showed plumes of smoke rising from
residential areas after being hit by apparent mortar fire.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in
Britain and has a network of contacts in Syria, said the army
clashed with defectors in the north-eastern town of Azaz, on the
border with Turkey. Three soldiers and one defector were killed
as the army fired heavy machineguns and mortar rounds, it said.
It said three had died in clashes in Deraa, close to Jordan.
Other activists working for the Local Coordination
Committees of Syria reported 32 deaths on Friday around the
country. They also said rebels had captured 17 members of the
security forces in the northwestern Idlib province.
It is impossible to verify reports from Syria because
authorities have denied access to independent journalists.
Syria has said 3,000 members of the security forces have
died in the uprising, which Damascus blames on terrorist gangs
and foreign interference.
The violence has displaced 230,000 people and aid groups
have pressed Syria to allow humanitarian access to the worst
affected areas.
Relief teams from the International Committee of the Red
Cross and Syrian Red Crescent have delivered aid to 9,000 people
in the Syrian provinces of Homs and Idlib in recent days, the
ICRC said on Friday.
ANNAN REVIEWING SITUATION
Annan has drawn up a six-point plan to end the unrest,
including a demand for a ceasefire, political dialogue and full
access for aid agencies. It also says the army should stop using
heavy weapons in populated areas and pull troops back.
He sent five experts to Damascus earlier this week to
discuss the deployment of international monitors -- something
Assad has resisted. The team has now left Syria and there was no
immediate word if they had made any progress.
"Mr. Annan and his team are currently studying the Syrian
responses carefully, and negotiations with Damascus continue,"
his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said in a statement from Geneva.
Asked whether Annan would be returning to Damascus for talks
with Assad, Fawzi told a news briefing: "He will at some point
decide to go back, but this is not the time yet."
Instead he will head to Russia and China, no doubt hoping to
persuade them to bring their influence to bear on Syria.
Unlike the Arab League and Western countries, Annan has not
explicitly called for Assad to step down, talking only about the
need for dialogue and political transition.
Russia has historically close ties to Syria, which is home
to its only naval base outside the former Soviet Union. But
analysts believe Moscow is starting to hedge its bets about
Assad's fate and is positioning itself for his possible fall.