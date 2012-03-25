By Oliver Holmes and Steve Gutterman
BEIRUT/MOSCOW, March 25 Russia offered "full
support" for international efforts to end a year of fighting in
Syria on Sunday but gave no details of how that would play out
on the ground as forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad
attacked Homs and other rebel strongholds.
Moscow reiterated its stance that foreign support for the
Syrian opposition was the main obstacle to peace, even as U.S.
President Barack Obama and Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
discussed how to get non-lethal aid to the opposition.
Western and Arab states have urged Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad to step aside to end violence which the U.N. says has
cost 8,000 lives. Russia, a close ally of Assad, said if he is
to end his assault, the rebels must also cease fire.
With the Syrian army on the offensive around the country and
the opposition fearing Assad would use any talks to strengthen
his position and crack down harder, the prospect of a negotiated
peace seemed more remote than ever.
A U.S.-based human rights group accused Assad's forces ofon
Sunday of using human shields in their efforts to crush the
rebellion, which began more than a year ago.
"Syrian government forces have endangered local residents by
forcing them to march in front of the army during recent arrest
operations, troop movements, and attacks on towns and villages
in northern Syria," it said, quoting residents from Syria's
northwestern province of Idlib
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who will join Obama for a
nuclear security summit in South Korea on Monday, told U.N.-Arab
League Syria envoy Kofi Annan in Moscow he appreciated his
efforts to end the violence.
"This may be the last chance for Syria to avoid a
long-lasting and bloody civil war. Therefore we will offer you
our full support at any level and in various ways in those
areas, of course, in which Russia is capable of providing
support."
It was not clear whether Moscow would use its influence with
Assad to press him to end his assault on his opponents and allow
access to humanitarian aid.
Annan has drawn up a six-point peace plan, including demands
for a ceasefire, the immediate withdrawal of heavy armour from
residential areas and access for humanitarian assistance.
Apparently to ensure Russian support, Annan's statement
after the talks included no firm deadlines, potentially allowing
Assad to play for time, and no direct call for Assad to cede
power, which Russia would also have opposed.
"Syria has an opportunity today to work with me and this
mediation process to put an end to the conflict, to the
fighting, allow access to those in need of humanitarian
assistance as well as embark on a political process that will
lead to a peaceful settlement," Annan's statement said.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said Annan's
mission must be given more time before the Security Council
considers further action.
"There are no deadlines, we need to see how the situation
develops," the Interfax news agency quoted Gatilov as saying.
Moscow has accused the West of being too one-sided, arguing
that outside support for rebels, which it says is both political
and military in some cases, is fuelling the fighting in Syria,
which hosts a Russian naval base.
Assad, it argues, is ready for talks
"Kofi Annan's plan has a chance to succeed if both the
authorities and the opposition in Syria cooperate. The
authorities, it seems, are ready to do so," Gatilov said on
Twitter on Sunday.
Russia and China have vetoed two U.N. resolutions critical
of Damascus, but did support a Security Council statement this
week endorsing Annan's mission. The former U.N. chief is due to
fly to China after his Russia talks.
In the Korean capital Seoul, Obama and Erdogan discussed
providing medical supplies and communications support to the
Syrian opposition but there was no talk of providing lethal aid
for rebel forces.
"We worked on a common agenda in terms of how we can support
both humanitarian efforts ... (and) the efforts of Kofi Annan to
bring about much needed change (in Syria)," Obama said after his
meeting with Erdogan, a sharp critic of Assad.
New York-based Human Rights Watch published videos, obtained
from opposition activists, in which people in civilian clothes
walk in front of several armed soldiers and infantry fighting
vehicles. Activists say the army had compelled the men to walk
in front to protect the soldiers.
The statement said that residents reported government forces
placing children on tanks and inside security buses.
"The Syrian army's use of human shields is yet another
reason why the UN Security Council should refer Syria to the
International Criminal Court," said Ole Solvang, a HRW
emergencies researcher.
It was impossible to verify reports independently because
Syrian authorities have prevented foreign journalists and human
rights workers from entering affected areas.
HEAVY SHELLING
Syria says rebels have killed about 3,000 members of the
security forces and blames the violence on "terrorist" gangs.
The United Nations says the conflict has taken 8,000 lives.
Syrian troops have repeatedly targeted Homs, Syria's third
largest city, and said last month they had regained control of
Baba Amr, a neighbourhood held by rebels for several months.
However, a surge in violence in other neighbourhoods this
week suggested the army was struggling to keep control.
Waleed al-Faris, an opposition activist from Homs, told
Reuters that Sunday's shelling, using tank and mortar fire, was
the worst he had seen.
"There are nine killed and hundreds wounded," he said.
In the southern province of Deraa, birthplace of the revolt,
government forces and rebels clashed on Sunday.
"Thousands of soldiers and over a hundred military vehicles
are attempting to enter the area of Lahat in Deraa province
today, but they are clashing with rebels," said Rami
Abdelrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights,
adding that at least five soldiers and three rebels had been
killed.
In the eastern city of Deir al-Zor, Syrian troops conducted
house-to-house raids in search of dissidents, SOHR said.