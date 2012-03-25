* Russia offers "full support" for peace efforts
* Syrian forces attack rebel strongholds
* Rights group says Syrian forces using human shields
By Steve Gutterman and Oliver Holmes
MOSCOW/BEIRUT, March 26 International peace
envoy Kofi Annan was expected to head to China on Monday after
asking Russia to back his mission to end fighting in Syria
despite Moscow's differences with Western and Arab states over
who is to blame for the conflict.
Russia said Annan had its full support and that his mission
could be the last chance to avoid a protracted and bloody civil
war but would need more time.
It also suggested foreign support for Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's foes was the main obstacle to peace, while
Western and Arab officials prepared for a "Friends of Syria"
meeting on ways to help the disparate opposition.
Forces loyal to Assad pounded Homs and clashed with rebels
in other opposition strongholds on Sunday, fighting which Syrian
activists said killed 27 people, 15 of them civilians. Syrian
state media said six "terrorists" had died.
Annan's spokesman, Ahmad Fawzi, said he had "very candid and
comprehensive discussions" in Moscow. Annan was "grateful for
Russia's firm support for his mediation efforts in order to
reach a swift and peaceful solution to this bloody conflict" and
asked Russia to continue providing support.
It was not clear whether Moscow would increase pressure on
Assad to comply with Annan's peace plan, which includes demands
for a ceasefire, the immediate withdrawal of heavy armour from
residential areas and access for humanitarian aid.
Russia and China have shielded Assad from U.N. Security
Council condemnation by vetoing two Western-backed resolutions
over the bloodshed, but approved a Security Council statement
this week endorsing Annan's mission.
The former U.N. chief was expected to leave Moscow for
China, which joined Russia in the vetoes, on Monday.
Western and Arab leaders are due to meet in Istanbul on
April 1 to discuss a political transition and the Arab League
and Turkey were pressing various parts of the Syrian opposition
to gather in the city on Monday and Tuesday to try to unite.
Waleed al-Faris, an opposition activist from Homs, told
Reuters Sunday's shelling, using tank and mortar fire, was the
worst he had seen. "There are ten dead and hundreds wounded," he
said.
Government forces and rebels also clashed in the southern
province of Deraa, birthplace of the revolt.
"Thousands of soldiers and over a hundred military vehicles
are attempting to enter the area of Lahat in Deraa province
today, but they are clashing with rebels," said Rami
Abdelrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
A U.S.-based human rights group accused Assad's forces of
using human shields in northern Syria in their efforts to crush
the rebellion, which began more than a year ago.
Human Rights Watch said people were forced to walk in front
of advancing troops and that residents reported government
forces placing children on tanks and inside security buses.
"The Syrian army's use of human shields is yet another
reason why the UN Security Council should refer Syria to the
International Criminal Court," said Ole Solvang, a HRW
emergencies researcher.
It was impossible to verify reports independently because
Syrian authorities have prevented foreign journalists and human
rights workers from entering affected areas.
The United Nations says around 8,000 people have been
killed. Syria says rebels have killed about 3,000 members of the
security forces and blames the violence on "terrorist" gangs.
LAST CHANCE?
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who will join U.S.
President Barack Obama for a nuclear security summit in South
Korea on Monday, told Annan, the Syria envoy for the United
Nations and Arab League, he appreciated his efforts.
"This may be the last chance for Syria to avoid a
long-lasting and bloody civil war. Therefore we will offer you
our full support at any level and in various ways in those
areas, of course, in which Russia is capable of providing
support."
Obama, already in Seoul, discused how to get non-lethal aid
to the Syrian opposition on Sunday with Turkish Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan.
Western and Arab states have urged Assad to step aside to
end the violence. Russia, a close ally of Assad, said he is
ready to talk to his foes about reform and it is the rebels who
must be pressed to negotiate.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said Annan's
mission must be given more time before the Security Council
considers further action. The Security Council statement this
week threatened Syria with unspecified "further steps" if it
failed to comply with Annan's plan.
"There are no deadlines, we need to see how the situation
develops," the Interfax news agency quoted Gatilov as saying.