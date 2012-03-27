* Assad visits devastated rebel stronghold in Homs
By Erika Solomon and Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, March 27 Syria has accepted a
U.N.-sponsored peace plan, international envoy Kofi Annan said
on Tuesday, as troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad raided
rebel forces who have taken refuge across the border in Lebanon.
Assad made a rare foray into the heartland of Syria's
year-old uprising, visiting a rebel stronghold in the city of
Homs that his forces had overrun after weeks of shelling and
gunfire, apparently to make the point that he can now tour the
streets of the once bitterly fought-over district.
Syrian state television showed video of Assad, wearing an
open-necked shirt with a blue suit, walking casually in the
devastated streets of the Baba Amr district and talking to
groups of supporters and troops in combat gear.
Baba Amr was an emblem of opposition and rebel army defiance
until it was reclaimed by government forces early this month
after 26 days of heavy bombardment which opposition activists
said was totally indiscriminate.
"Life will return to normal in Baba Amr, better than it was
before," Assad said.
Activists says hundreds of civilians and opponents of Assad
were killed in Baba Amr in February by shelling and snipers.
"He thinks he won and scored a great victory," said
opposition activist Saif Hurria, speaking by telephone from
Homs. "He wants to show the world he defeated and put down a
revolution. But ... it seems he can't even release the video
until he has left Homs. That is not control"
Opposition supporter Abu Jaafar said Assad's appearance in
Homs was "giving the green light to kill like this again".
DIPLOMACY
Annan represents the United Nations and the Arab League.
Through a spokesman he said Assad had accepted the basic terms
of a peace plan which calls for national dialogue but does not
hinge on him leaving office.
Western and Arab leaders are due to meet in Istanbul on
April 1 to discuss a political transition, and the Arab League
and Turkey were pressing various wings of the Syrian opposition
to try to unite.
In a session on Monday, the People's Assembly of Syria
called on Assad to postpone parliamentary elections set for May
7 to allow time for what it called the consolidation of
comprehensive reforms and the outcome of a national dialogue.
Assad has used the army to crush protests against his
12-year rule but his Alawite Muslim minority and its allies
still have substantial popular support in the country.
Annan had said on Monday that Assad's government could not
resist the "winds of transformation", but it was too early to
introduce any timeline for a peaceful solution.
He said Assad's acceptance of the peace plan was "an
important initial step" but conceded he faced a "long and
difficult task" in ending the fighting and said he could not set
any timetable.
U.S. ambassador to Syria Robert Ford said in Washington that
if would be unwise, from his experience, to take Assad at his
word. "You want to see steps on the ground," he said.
Annan's plan calls for withdrawal of heavy weapons and
troops from population centres, humanitarian assistance being
allowed in unimpeded, release of prisoners, freedom of movement
and access for journalists to go in and out, Annan said.
The United Nations estimates more than 9,000 people have
been killed in Syria's upheaval over the past year, UN Middle
East envoy Rovert Serry told the Security Council. Syrian
authorities blame foreign-backed terrorists for the violence and
say 3,000 soldiers and police have been killed.
VIOLENCE UNABATED
Opposition activists reported several civilian casualties in
shooting late Monday and overnight in the cities of Idlib and
Homs, in fighting between government forces and rebels.
Video posted on the internet by activists showed thick black
smoke and blazing buildings in a district of Homs. There were
wounded and bleeding men and women lying in a street.
Syrian troops advanced into north Lebanon, destroying farm
buildings in pursuit of Syrian rebels, residents said. Lebanese
security sources denied that the Syrian troops had stepped onto
Lebanese territory.
The border is poorly marked. Incursions have been reported
in the past months without triggering Lebanese protests.
Security appears to be fraying in many parts of Syria
despite repeated army offensives to regain rebellious territory.
Activists say the government is struggling to hold such areas
for long, with rebels swiftly re-emerging, as they have in other
parts of Homs.
In Turkey, Syrian rebel group leaders gathered to weigh how
to unite their fractured movement and boost foreign backing for
a year-old revolt.
The main opposition block voiced support for Annan's plan
-- so long as it led to Assad's removal.
"A peaceful transition means that the regime needs to be
changed. And that starts with the removal of the head of the
state," said spokeswoman Basma Kodmani.
Western and Arab governments which would be glad to see
Assad ousted are wary of what might replace the 40-year-old
family dynasty and its ruthless but predictable police state.
Russia and China have shielded Assad from Security Council
condemnation by vetoing two Western-backed resolutions over the
bloodshed, but approved a Security Council statement this week
endorsing Annan's mission.
Shifting from its initial unqualified backing of Damascus,
Russia has given Annan's proposal its full backing and said it
could be Assad's "last chance" to avoid a protracted and bloody
civil war.
China's Wen told Annan that "the efforts to seek a solution
to the Syrian crisis are at a critical juncture. We do believe
that your mediation efforts will lead to progress in seeking a
solution to the Syrian issue".
The opposition has so far rejected Assad's calls for
dialogue saying it is too late. The crackdown has angered Arab
countries including former allies Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which
favour arming the rebels.
But Arab leaders due to meet in Baghdad on Thursday will
support a Syrian-led transfer of power, Iraq's foreign minister
Hoshiyar Zebari said on Monday.
"There has to be a political solution, fundamental
constitutional and political changes for transfer of power in
Syria but through a Syrian-led process," Zebari said. "We are
not in a position to dictate to the Syrians what of kind of
president, what kind of leader they should have."