* Opponents say will not disarm until troops withdraw
* "Regime's actions do not leave space for hope" - Erdogan
* Annan to brief Security Council on Monday
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
ISTANBUL, April 1 Syrians trying to topple
President Bashar al-Assad meet their Western backers on Sunday
while fighting has continued despite the Syrian government
saying the year-long revolt is over.
The political opposition remains divided and has not yet
formally accepted a peace plan brokered by United Nations-Arab
League special envoy Kofi Annan.
Prospects of Western-led military intervention are close to
zero, although Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal
renewed calls on Saturday to arm the Syrian opposition,
describing it as a "duty".
Assad, whose foreign ministry has declared that the revolt
has been crushed, has said he accepts Annan's plan but has to
keep security forces in cities to maintain security.
His opponents say they will not put down their arms until
his troops and heavy weapons withdraw.
Opposition activists said security forces killed 25 Syrians
on Saturday in shelling and raids on opposition areas.
A protest singer in Kafr Ruma was killed when his house was
raided. A young man and his sister were shot dead when state
forces stormed their village, and a man died of gunshot wounds
inflicted during a protest in Damascus.
In a television address on the eve of the "Friends of Syria"
meeting in Istanbul, Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
sounded pessimistic about the chances of Assad complying with
the peace plan.
"We want the attacks on civilians to stop and legitimate
demands of the Syrian people to be met. Unfortunately, the Assad
regime's actions do not leave any space for hope," Erdogan said.
The conference was to bring together Assad's opponents and
the foreign ministers of allied Western powers, including U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The Annan proposal for ending what began in March 2011 as
peaceful protests against Assad's rule says the army must stop
violence immediately and be the first to withdraw its forces. It
does not call on Assad to step down, as the opposition and its
Western and Arab supporters have demanded.
Washington and Gulf Arab states, who believe Assad is simply
playing for time, urged Annan to set a timeline for "next steps"
if there was no ceasefire as his plan requires.
"Given the urgency of the joint envoy's mission, (U.S. and
Gulf ministers) urged the joint envoy to determine a timeline
for next steps if the killing continues," a statement said.
Burhan Ghalioun, president of the opposition Syrian National
Council (SNC) said: "We expect immediate action and bold
decisions to put an end to these crimes committed daily against
the Syrian people."
"The Friends of Syria and us are preparing to save the
Syrian people from real annihilation."
CEASEFIRE
Ghalioun met Erdogan and senior diplomats in Istanbul on
Saturday. He said they did not expect "the Assad regime will
implement any item in the Annan plan and the international
community will have to go the Security Council very soon, maybe
after days".
The conference is expected to seek a clear endorsement of
the plan from the SNC and demand that Assad order an immediate
ceasefire and open two-hour daily windows for humanitarian aid.
It is not expected to recognise the SNC as the sole
legitimate government of Syria, or to back arming the rebels -
though Ghalioun said he hoped for support for the Free Syrian
Army.
If Assad fails to keep his word, Annan will have to decide
whether to tell the United Nations he has failed to make peace
through a "Syrian-led process", diplomats said.
Annan will brief the Security Council on Monday on whether
he sees any progress in implementing his six-point plan.
The next steps could include a return to the Security
Council for a binding resolution, with increased pressure on
Assad's allies Russia and China, which have endorsed Annan's
mission, to get tough with Damascus.
Russia warned that it was not up to the "self-styled Friends
of Syria" to decide whether Assad is keeping his word.
The U.N. peacekeeping department will send a team to
Damascus soon to begin contingency planning for a possible
observer mission to monitor any eventual ceasefire, Western
diplomats have said.
The idea, which Annan has suggested to the Syrian
government, is to have a mission of 200 to 250 observers who
would be borrowed from other U.N. missions already deployed in
the Middle East and Africa, envoys said.
A spokesman for the U.N. Department of Peacekeeping
Operations did not have an immediate comment.
REVOLT "OVER"
More than 9,000 people have been killed by Assad's forces
during the revolt, according to the United Nations, while
Damascus says it has lost about 3,000 security force members.
Despite continuing violence, Damascus claims the upper hand.
"The battle to topple the state is over," Syrian Foreign
Ministry spokesman Jihad al-Makdissi told Syria TV late on
Friday. He said Annan had acknowledged the government's right to
respond to armed violence during the ceasefire phase of the
peace plan.
"When security can be maintained for civilians, the army
will leave, he said. "This is a Syrian matter."
A rebel spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Qassim Saad al-Din,
told Reuters by telephone from Homs: "We don't have a problem
with the ceasefire. As soon as they remove their armoured
vehicles, the Free Syrian Army will not fire a single shot."