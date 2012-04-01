* "Friends of Syria" back Annan mission, say not open-ended
* Clinton accuses Assad of breaking ceasefire promise
* Syrian media scorn conference as ill-intentioned
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Missy Ryan
ISTANBUL, April 1 Western and Arab nations
stepped up verbal pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
on Sunday, mistrusting his acceptance of a plan to end a year of
bloodshed, but stopped short of arming rebels or fully
recognising an opposition council.
In a sign of impatience with what they see as stalling by
Assad, the "Friends of Syria" urged peace envoy Kofi Annan to
set a timeline for next steps, including a return to the U.N.
Security Council, if the Syrian leader fails to halt bloodshed.
Violence has raged on unabated despite Annan's mediation.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported at least 41
people killed across Syria on Sunday, including five in
bombardment of pro-opposition districts in Homs.
In a final communique, the 83-nation group said Assad did
not have an open-ended opportunity to meet his commitments to
Annan, who is acting for the United Nations and Arab League.
"The regime will be judged by its deeds rather than its
promises," the communique said. Security Council members China
and Russia and Syria's ally Iran were among countries that
stayed away from the conference in Istanbul.
Assad has accepted, but not yet implemented, Annan's
six-point peace plan, which calls for the military to cease
fire, withdraw from towns and cities, and allow humanitarian
access.
"We will not let the Syrian regime misuse another
opportunity, which is the last chance for the situation in
Syria," Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told a news
conference after the meeting he hosted.
The "Friends of Syria" recognised the opposition Syrian
National Council (SNC) as a legitimate representative of all
Syrians, and "noted" it as the main opposition interlocutor with
the international community - wording that fell short of full
recognition of a group hampered by chronic disunity.
The group made no mention of supporting or arming the rebel
Free Syrian Army (FSA), as advocated by some Gulf Arab states,
but said it would "continue to work on additional appropriate
measures with a view to the protection of the Syrian people".
AID FOR REBELS
Hardline Gulf states are likely to interpret the phrase as a
licence to fund, if not arm, the FSA, while the United States
and others will see it as allowing supplies of non-lethal
equipment to the loosely organised armed opposition to Assad.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told the conference
her government was supplying "communications equipment that will
help activists organise, evade attacks by the regime and connect
to the outside world" and was "discussing with our international
partners how best to expand this support".
Clinton berated Assad for not acting on Annan's peace plan.
"Nearly a week has gone by, and we have to conclude that the
regime is adding to its long list of broken promises," she said.
"There is no more time for excuses or delays ... This is a
moment of truth," Clinton told a news conference later.
Western powers have been wary of military intervention in
Syria, but Davutoglu sounded an alarm bell, comparing the
situation there to the plight of Bosnia in the 1990s.
"In the case of Bosnia, the international community was too
slow ... therefore we lost many people," he said. "In the case
of Syria ... we have to act without delay."
Chris Phillips, a Middle East expert at the University of
London, said the Istanbul meeting had produced little.
"It's another damp squib from the international community,
reflecting the fact that their hands are tied," he said, citing
divisions over arming the rebels between the West and Arab
League hawks such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
"They have a very limited amount of leverage that they can
place on the Assad regime," Phillips said, noting that the
group's endorsement of Annan's plan had effectively dropped
previous Arab and Western demands for Assad's removal.
Western and Arab sanctions on Syria have failed so far to
soften the government's crackdown on its opponents.
SNC leader Burhan Ghalioun pressed the "Friends of Syria" to
strengthen the rebel army and open humanitarian aid corridors.
He chided foreign powers and the Arab League for failing to
reach a political agreement against Assad. "For this reason the
Syrian regime has carried out more massacres and has been
encouraged by this, but enough is enough," Ghalioun declared.
In a separate statement, the SNC requested communications
and other non-lethal equipment for the FSA, and possibly arms.
"The provision of arms is not our preferred option. We know
it carries high risks of escalation into civil war but we cannot
stand back and watch our people being massacred," it said.
NO RESPITE FROM VIOLENCE
The "Friends of Syria" urged Syrians, especially those
serving in the military, security agencies and government, "not
to be a part of the atrocities committed by the regime".
The group called for international action to deny arms
supplies to Damascus, and demanded humanitarian access, with
daily two-hour pauses in fighting to allow aid to be delivered.
Syrian media derided the Istanbul meeting, which the Baath
newspaper described as "a regional and international scramble to
find ways of killing more Syrians and destroying their society
and country, to reach the broad goal of weakening Syria".
Around 50 Assad supporters protested outside the conference
centre, waving Syrian, Russian and Chinese flags and brandishing
pictures of the Syrian leader. "Allah, Syria, Bashar, that's it"
and "Down, down USA" they chanted, before police removed them.
Annan will brief the U.N. Security Council on Monday on his
efforts to calm a conflict in which Syrian security forces have
killed more than 9,000 people, by a U.N. estimate, while rebels
have killed 3,000 troops and police, according to Damascus.
His six-point plan demands that Assad order his military to
cease fire, withdraw troops from cities and open daily windows
for humanitarian aid, but does not require him to step down.
The rebel FSA said on Saturday it would stop shooting if
Assad pulled heavy weaponry out of urban areas, but Damascus
said its forces must stay to maintain security.
If Annan's plan falters, the next steps could include a
return to the Security Council for a binding resolution, with
increased pressure on Assad's allies Russia and China, which
have endorsed Annan's mission, to get tough with Damascus.
If the former U.N. chief signals progress, Council diplomats
say work could start on a resolution to send 200 to 250 unarmed
U.N. observers to Syria to monitor an eventual ceasefire.