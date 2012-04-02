* Annan tells Security Council no peace on ground
* Says Syria has agreed to April 10 deadline
* Ceasefire would be in place within 48 hours of date
* No sign of army pullout from flashpoint cities
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 2 Kofi Annan asked the
U.N. Security Council to back an April 10 deadline for partial
implementation of his peace plan for Syria, telling its members
that Syria had agreed to the date, diplomats said on Monday.
The U.N.-Arab League peace envoy told the council behind
closed doors that troops would stop entering Syrian towns and
that there would be a withdrawal of heavy weapons and the start
of a troop pullout.
A full ceasefire would be have to be in place by April 12 or
48 hours after the agreed date, Susan Rice, the U.S. ambassador
to the United Nations, quoted him as telling the 15-nation
council.
Annan met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on
March 10 and presented him with a six-point plan calling for the
military pullout. His spokesman said one week ago that Assad had
accepted the terms, adding that the "the deadline is now".
One diplomat said Annan confirmed to council members that
there had been "no progress on the ground" towards halting the
violence, which continues with daily reports of army shelling
and shooting, and clashes with the rebel Free Syrian Army.
"Today doesn't feel much different than yesterday or the day
before, or the day before that," opposition activist Waleed
Fares said from inside Homs. "Shelling and killing."
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based
activist operation which collates reports from around Syria,
reported 70 people killed on Sunday, including 12 civilian
victims of shelling and sniper fire in Homs.
35 people were killed on Monday, SOHR said, including eight
soldiers and nine rebels.
Ten civilians were killed on Monday in the central province
of Homs. In Syria's second city of Aleppo, a bomb blast at a
kiosk killed the owner, an Assad supporter, it said. At least
five people were killed and eight wounded in army bombardments
of villages in northern Idlib province, which borders Turkey.
Turkish officials said refugees were crossing the border at
a rate of around 400 a day. Over 40,000 Syrians have taken
refuge in neighbouring countries since the unrest broke out a
year ago, according to U.N. figures.
Despite the lack of progress, Annan urged council members to
"begin consideration of deployment of an observer mission with a
broad and flexible mandate," a diplomat said.
The U.N. peace keeping department is already planning for a
ceasefire monitoring mission that would have 200 to 250 unarmed
observers. It would require a Security Council resolution.
It was not clear how Russia will respond to Annan's report.
Russia and China have vetoed two council resolutions condemning
Assad for turning the army on civilians demanding change.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen repeated that
the Western allies have "no intention whatsoever to intervene in
Syria". He said he did not believe providing weapons would help.
Saudi Arabia and Qatar favour providing arms to the FSA. But
most Arab states and Western backers of the rebels oppose that.
FSA rebels have said they will stop shooting if the army
pulls heavy weaponry out of cities. But the Assad government has
said it must maintain security in urban areas and there has been
no sign of tanks, armour or artillery moving out.
The United Nations says Syrian soldiers and security forces
have killed more than 9,000 people over the past 12 months.
Damascus says rebels have killed 3,000 troops and police.
Assad blames the unrest on foreign-backed "terrorists" and
has put forward his own reform programme, which his domestic
foes and international opponents have dismissed.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, speaking at a
Friends of Syria conference with Assad's opponents in Istanbul
on Sunday, said Assad had a long list of broken promises behind
him and would face serious consequences if he did not halt
actions targeting civilians.
Although Western powers have been wary of military
intervention, Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu compared
the situation to Bosnia in the 1990s.
"In the case of Bosnia, the international community was too
slow therefore we lost many people," he said. "In the case of
Syria we have to act without delay."