* Annan tells Security Council no peace on ground
* Says Syria has agreed to April 10 deadline
* Full ceasefire would be in place 48 hours later
* Russia says Syria should take the first step
By Louis Charbonneau and Erika Solomon
UNITED NATIONS/BEIRUT, April 2 Syria has pledged
to withdraw all military units from towns by April 10 to pave
the way for a ceasefire with rebels two days later, though
Western envoys were skeptical on Monday about Damascus' intent
to halt its year-long assault on opponents.
The U.N.-Arab League peace envoy Kofi Annan briefed the U.N.
Security Council on the deadline behind closed doors. He told
them there had been no reduction in violence so far, but urged
them to consider an observer mission nevertheless in light of
Syria's acceptance of the April 10 deadline, diplomats said.
Washington's U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice, president of the
15-nation Security Council this month, said some council members
"expressed concern that the government of Syria not use the next
days to intensify the violence and expressed some skepticism
about the bona fides of the government in this regard."
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has repeatedly promised to
stop his campaign against anti-government activists, which has
brought the country to the brink of civil war, but has not kept
his word.
Annan told the council that the Syrian foreign minister sent
him a letter on Sunday saying the government accepted his
proposal - the first time the Syrians have accepted a specific
deadline.
"The Syrians have told us they have put a plan in place for
withdrawing their army units from populated zones and
surrounding areas. This plan ... will be completed by April 10,"
Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said in Geneva.
"If we are able to verify this has happened on the 10th,
then the clock starts ticking on the cessation of hostilities,
by the opposition as well. We expect both sides to cease
hostilities within 48 hours," he told Reuters.
Whether or not Assad plans to comply with the deadline,
Western diplomats said Syria's acceptance of it might not have
come if the Russians had not urged him to accept it.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was up to
Damascus to make the first move towards a ceasefire as called
for in Annan's plan, suggesting a shift in Russia's public
position. Until recently Moscow had been saying Syria's army and
opposition fighters should halt fighting simultaneously.
"The Syrian government must take the first step and begin
the troops' pullout - that is written in the Kofi Annan plan and
we support this obligation," Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying.
Russia and China have vetoed two council resolutions
condemning Assad for turning the army on civilians.
Annan met Assad in Damascus on March 10 and presented him
with a six-point plan calling for the military pullout. His
spokesman said a week ago that Assad had accepted the terms,
adding that "the deadline is now."
ANNAN WANTED EARLIER DEADLINE
Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations, Bashar Ja'afari,
confirmed to reporters that Damascus had accepted the April 10
deadline but said the government wants the opposition on board.
"The Syrian government is committed but we are expecting Mr.
Kofi Annan and some parties in the Security Council also to get
the same kind of commitments from the (opposition)," he said. "A
plan wouldn't be successful unless everybody is committed."
Diplomats said the Security Council might try to issue a
statement in the coming days formally endorsing the deadline.
Rice said Annan told the council he would have liked an earlier
deadline and urged Damascus to "start immediately and to ensure
that forces move no further into population centers."
One diplomat said Annan confirmed to council members that
there had been "no progress on the ground" toward halting the
violence and there are daily reports of army shelling and
battles with rebels of the Free Syrian Army.
"Today doesn't feel much different from yesterday or the day
before, or the day before that," opposition activist Waleed
Fares said from inside Homs. "Shelling and killing."
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which
collates information from around Syria, reported 35 people
killed on Monday, including eight soldiers and nine rebels,
after 70 deaths on Sunday.
Ten civilians were killed on Monday in the central province
of Homs. In Syria's second city of Aleppo, a bomb blast at a
kiosk killed the owner, an Assad supporter, it said. At least
five people were killed and eight wounded in army bombardments
of villages in northern Idlib province, which borders Turkey.
Turkish officials said about 400 refugees a day were
crossing the border. More than 40,000 Syrians have taken refuge
in neighbouring countries since the unrest broke out a year ago,
according to U.N. figures.
The president of the International Committee of the Red
Cross arrived in Damascus to press for a daily two-hour
ceasefire to evacuate wounded and deliver vital supplies to
civilians, a proposal first made in February.
Despite the lack of progress, Annan urged council members to
"begin consideration of deployment of an observer mission with a
broad and flexible mandate," a diplomat said.
U.N. peacekeepers are already planning for a ceasefire
monitoring mission that would have 200 to 250 unarmed observers.
It would require a Security Council resolution.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen repeated that
the Western allies have "no intention whatsoever to intervene in
Syria." He said he did not believe providing weapons would help.
Saudi Arabia and Qatar favor providing arms to the rebels,
but most Arab and Western states oppose that.
Ja'afari blasted the support the rebels have received from
abroad: "This is a violation and a declaration of war against
the sovereignty of Syria."
Rebel leaders have said they will stop shooting if the
Syrian army pulls its heavy weaponry out of the cities, but the
Assad government has insisted it must maintain security in urban
areas and there has been no sign of tanks, armour or artillery
moving out.
The United Nations estimates Syrian soldiers and security
forces have killed more than 9,000 people over the past 12
months. Damascus says the rebels have killed 3,000 troops and
police.
Assad blames the unrest on foreign-backed "terrorists" and
has put forward his own reform program, which his domestic foes
and international opponents have dismissed.