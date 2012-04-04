* Activists say 70 killed on Tuesday
* U.N. advance peace-monitoring team due in Syria
* Russia says encouraging rebels defeats peace
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, April 4 At least 70 people were killed
in intense fighting in Syria over the past 24 hours, activists
said on Wednesday, despite the imminent arrival of a U.N. team
to discuss a possible mission to monitor a ceasefire set for
next week.
Western powers were seeking U.N. Security Council
endorsement of envoy Kofi Annan's deal with Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad for an April 10 withdrawal of military forces,
to be followed within 48 hours by a ceasefire by rebel forces.
"Let me say that from the U.S. point of view, and I think
the point of view of many member states, what we have seen since
April 1 is not encouraging," U.S. ambassador to the United
Nations Susan Rice said.
If Assad uses the next seven days to intensify the violence,
Rice said, the Security Council would need to respond urgently
and seriously.
Human rights group Amnesty International said it had counted
232 deaths since Syria accepted Annan's proposals on March 27.
"The evidence shows that Assad's supposed agreement to the Annan
plan is having no impact on the ground," it said.
Nevertheless, an advance party from the U.N. peacekeeping
department was due in Syria shortly to discuss deploying a team
of around 250 observers to monitor a ceasefire. It is headed by
Norwegian General Robert Mood, Annan's spokesman said.
DAY OF VIOLENCE
The opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a
British-based monitor which collates reports from inside Syria,
said 58 civilians and 18 soldiers were killed on Tuesday.
It said 20 civilians died in Homs province, including 15
killed in bombardment, shooting and sniper fire in Homs city.
In Idlib province, 20 civilians and seven soldiers were
killed in clashes in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city. Rami
Abdulrahman, head of the SOHR, said rebel fighters had hit at
least two of the tanks bombarding the village.
The Syrian state news agency SANA said "several terrorists"
and three security men were killed in Taftanaz. "Armed terrorist
groups ... were attacking citizens, and perpetrating acts of
killing, kidnapping and planting explosives," it said.
"At a poultry farm in a Dir Baalba orchard (Homs province),
the terrorists killed a number of citizens in cold blood,
mutilating and burning their bodies after kidnapping them. The
terrorists also killed four women at one house in the same
neighbourhood after storming it," SANA said.
Accounts of the violence can be difficult to verify because
Syria's government restricts access to independent journalists.
Annan's peace plan is the latest international effort to end
a year of bloodshed that began with peaceful protests against
Assad's authoritarian rule. The envoy presented it to the Syrian
leader on March 10 and got a positive reply 16 days later.
But his acceptance of a troop withdrawal has met scepticism
among the Syrian opposition and its Western and Arab supporters.
Some analysts predict that huge numbers of Syrians would
fill the streets to demand Assad's resignation if the threat of
armed repression were lifted. "Millions will start demonstrating
and Assad can't afford to see this," said Randa Slim, from the
Middle East Institute in Washington.
DAMASCUS PROTEST
A video said to have been filmed in Damascus on Tuesday
night showed a line of fire, probably from burning tyres,
cutting off six lanes of traffic on a downtown expressway.
The United Nations estimates Assad's forces have killed more
than 9,000 people in the past year, while the government says
about 3,000 security personnel have been killed by insurgents.
France said it would hold a meeting in the next two weeks to
discuss sanctions on Syria to ensure they are implemented ahead
of the next "Friends of Syria" meeting due to be held in Paris.
"There is a final date of April 10, but it's from now that
Mr Assad must begin implementing the immediate measures he has
committed to," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bernard Valero said.
"If the regime continues its refusals, its massacres, then
it will be pouring scorn on and insulting the entire
international community," he said.
But Syria's ally Russia again attacked the "Friends of
Syria" group of Western and Arab nations who met in Istanbul at
the weekend, saying it was undermining Annan's peace mission.
"Everyone has supported Kofi Annan's plan, but decisions at
the "Friends of Syria" group meeting aimed at arming the
opposition and at new sanctions undermine peace efforts,"
state-run Itar-Tass quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as
saying.
Lavrov said that even "if the opposition is armed to the
teeth, it will not defeat the Syrian army. There will be
slaughter for many years".
The Syrian news agency SANA said Foreign Minister Walid
al-Moualem met the president of the International Committee of
the Red Cross, Jakob Kellenberger, and agreed on "a cooperation
mechanism" for humanitarian assistance. It gave no details.
Kellenberger was due to visit the southern city of Deraa
near the border with Jordan on Wednesday. The region has
suffered months of violence.
There has been no word on the ICRC's longstanding call for a
daily two-hour ceasefire to allow aid to be delivered and
wounded people to be evacuated.