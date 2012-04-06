* Clashes, bombardments cost 24 lives, including six
soldiers
* Each side says other steps up attacks before ceasefire
deadline
* Record number of Syrian refugees flee to Turkey
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, April 6 At least 24 Syrians were killed
in violence on Friday, opposition activists said, only four days
before a troop pullback agreed by President Bashar al-Assad as
part of a peace plan proposed by mediator Kofi Annan.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said shelling had
killed at least 10 people, including four rebel fighters, in the
flashpoint central city of Homs. Two soldiers killed in separate
clashes and one person was killed in the town of Douma, it said.
The British-based Observatory, using its network of contacts
in Syria, also reported seven civilians and four soldiers killed
in clashes and bombardments in Anadan, north of Aleppo.
The fresh violence erupted a day after U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the conflict was worsening
and attacks on civilian areas persisted, despite assurances from
Damascus that its troops had begun withdrawing under the peace
plan.
Annan, who is mediating for the United Nations and the Arab
League, has said both the government and opposition must stop
fighting at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) on April 12, if Damascus meets its
deadline 48 hours earlier to pull back troops from cities and
cease using heavy weapons in populated areas.
Assad's opponents have accused the Syrian military of using
the run-up to the ceasefire to intensify assaults. Syria has now
charged insurgents with doing the same.
"In recent days terrorist acts committed by armed groups in
Syria have escalated, especially since an understanding was
reached on Kofi Annan's plan," it said in a letter to the United
Nations released on Friday.
"The international community and the Security Council must
take the necessary measures to prevent and stop the funding of
any terrorist activities against Syria," it said.
In the latest violence, activists reported tank fire in at
least three urban centres on Friday - the town of Douma near
Damascus, the restive city of Homs and Rastan, north of Homs.
"At least 5 tanks and 10 buses loaded with security men and
Shabiha (pro-Assad militia) entered Douma," one local activist
said. "There has been shelling on Douma since the morning."
In Rastan, an activist said Free Syrian Army rebels had
confronted a morning tank thrust. "They blocked the advance and
the Assad army left. Then artillery started," he said.
Accounts of the violence are difficult to verify because
Syria's government restricts access to independent journalists.
REFUGEE EXODUS
Assad blames the conflict on foreign-backed "terrorists" and
has proposed a parliamentary election on May 7 among other
reforms. His opponents dismiss these as a sham, saying it is
impossible to have a valid vote while bloodshed continues.
Anti-Assad demonstrations broke out after Friday prayers in
the eastern province of Hasakeh, in the town of Qamishli and
Deir al-Zor city, activists said. Protesters carried the white
and green rebel flag. Some saluted other rebel cities.
Army shelling of villages in the northwestern province of
Idlib has prompted a swelling exodus of refugees. Turkey said
there were now 23,835 Syrian refugees on its territory.
Over 2,800 arrived on Thursday alone, a Turkish official
said, more than double the highest previous one-day total.
They crossed near the Turkish village of Bukulmez and more
were waiting to do so, the official said. Forty-four minibuses
ferried the arrivals to a refugee camp at Reyhanli.
"The army is destroying buildings and bombing them till they
turn to charcoal," said Mohammed Khatib, a refugee who said he
came from Kastanaz, a Syrian town of 20,000 people.
"The army wants people to move out of their houses. If the
residents refuse, they destroy them with the people inside."
Thousands of Syrians have also fled to Lebanon and Jordan.
Host countries say they have taken in more than 50,000 since the
revolt against 42 years of Assad family rule began a year ago.
Loyalist forces have killed more than 9,000 people during
the unrest, according to a U.N. tally. Syria says 6,044 have
died, including 2,566 soldiers and police.
Western powers are not convinced Assad will honour the
promised truce and believe he may seek loopholes giving him more
time to cripple the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and deter protesters.
It is also uncertain whether the FSA has enough control over
its fighters to enforce Annan's ceasefire deadline.
Syria's U.N. ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said the plan did
not require any pullback of police - who have played a big role
in the conflict as suggested by the state's own casualty toll.
Last year the opposition said troops had disguised
themselves as police and repainted army vehicles in police
colours before the arrival in December of Arab observers sent to
monitor what proved an abortive Arab League peace plan.
A Norwegian general attached to U.N. peacekeeping arrived in
Damascus on Thursday to examine prospects for an eventual U.N.
ceasefire monitoring mission of up to 250 unarmed observers,
something which would require a Security Council resolution.
The council, where Russia and China have vetoed two previous
Syria resolutions, agreed on Thursday to a statement urging
Damascus to meet Annan's ceasefire deadline.