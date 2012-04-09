* Clash near Syria's border with Turkey
* No sign of army withdrawal reported
* Rebels dismiss demand for written promise as pretext
* Less than 24 hours for army to quit cities
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Dominic Evans
ANTAKYA, Turkey/BEIRUT, April 9 A military
bombardment of a town in central Syria killed 35 people on
Monday on the eve of a scheduled army withdrawal from urban
areas, opposition activists said, dashing the prospects of a
U.N.-brokered ceasefire taking hold.
Troops and rebel forces also clashed near the border with
Turkey, activists said. Two Syrian refugees and a Turkish
translator were wounded by gunfire from Syria at a refugee camp
inside Turkey territory, Turkish officials said, drawing an
angry response from the Ankara government.
Bloodshed also spilled into northern Lebanon, where a
cameraman for Al-Jadeed television channel was shot dead in the
border region between Syria and Lebanon's Wadi Khaled district,
sources at the channel said.
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he
"deplored" the cross-border shootings.
The unrelenting violence indicated that a peace plan
promoted by international envoy Kofi Annan and initially
accepted by both sides was in tatters.
Syria was to have started pulling troops out of towns and
cities by Tuesday, paving the way for a ceasefire to start 48
hours later.
But President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday said his foes must
give written guarantees they would stop fighting and lay down
their arms - a demand they immediately rejected.
Nor did government forces show any sign they were starting
to pull back on Monday.
"April 10 has become void," Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister
Naci Koru said in Ankara, referring to the deadline.
Washington said Syria's demand for written guarantees was a
"stall for time" and European Union foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton said in Brussels that adding new conditions was
totally unacceptable.
China, which has supported Assad in his year-long effort to
crush the uprising against his family's dynastic rule, called on
both sides to honour the ceasefire and support Annan's efforts.
Russia, which has defended him in the U.N. Security Council
and remains Assad's most important ally, stopped short of
pressing him to rein in his army.
"Attempts to force a solution on Syria from outside will
lead only to an escalation of tension," Russian Deputy Foreign
Minister Gennady Gatilov said. "Everything must follow from
respect for Syria's sovereignty, and violence must be stopped."
Middle East specialist Augustus Richard Norton of Boston
University said the collapse of the ceasefire was unsurprising.
"The Syrian regime does not understand compromise. Its ethos
is 'rule or die'," he said. "Therefore, Syria will continue its
inexorable slide into full-scale civil war, especially since the
chance for effective foreign intervention to stop the
bloodletting is also zero."
WOMEN AND CHILDREN VICTIMS
Opposition activists said the military bombarded al-Latmana,
northwest of the city of Hama, killing 35 people. Among the dead
were 17 children and eight women, they said. Hama has been in
the forefront of the uprising which began with street protests
in March 2011 and has since intensified into armed conflict.
The opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
helicopters fired on rebel fighters during clashes which broke
out after the army surrounded a hospital where bodies of the
al-Latmana victims were taken.
It also said at least 27 people were killed in the town of
Tall Rifaat, which saw heavy bombardment by the army and clashes
between soldiers and rebels.
Two opposition activists said a total of 150 people had been
killed in the al-Rouge region in the northwestern province of
Idlib in the last two days, most of them in bombardment by tanks
and helicopters and others rounded up and shot.
Anti-Assad activists say the army is trying to seize back
swaths of Idlib province from rebel control, driving terrified
villagers north and west to the Turkish frontier.
In clashes near the Turkish border, rebels killed at least
six members of the Syrian security forces and customs officials,
according to the opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Eight rebel fighters were wounded in the action, which took
place in Salama village, between the Syrian town of Azaz and the
Turkish town of Kilis, the British-based Observatory said.
The state news agency SANA said nine security men and a
civilian were shot dead and 13 wounded in Aleppo, Syria's second
city. The Observatory said two policemen were killed in clashes
with gunmen in Aleppo, a commercial centre that has generally
been pro-Assad.
In Damascus province, four soldiers were killed in the
bombing of a convoy as Syrian forces swept villages arresting
opposition suspects, the Observatory said.
Security forces on Sunday foiled infiltration attempts of
two armed groups from Lebanon into the Homs area, SANA said.
Colonel Qassem Saad al-Deen, a spokesman for the Free Syrian
Army, said on Sunday that at least 1,000 people had been killed
during the past week, most of them civilians.
Reports from both sides are difficult to verify
independently as the government restricts access for most
foreign reporters.
Syria blames the uprising on foreign-backed terrorists
determined to destabilise the government.
Assad, who has ruled for 10 years since succeeding his late
father, Hafez al-Assad, has laid out his own reform programme
but it has been dismissed by the opposition.
The United Nations says government forces have killed 9,000
people in the crackdown, while the government says rebels have
killed more than 2,500 soldiers and security personnel.