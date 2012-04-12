* Deadline expired at 0300 GMT, activists report calm
* U.N. observer planning team leaves Syria, no explanation
given
* Activists say no sign of army withdrawal from cities
By Mariam Karouny and Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, April 12 A U.N.-backed ceasefire aimed
at halting more than a year of bloodshed in Syria appeared to be
holding early on Thursday but activists saw no sign that
President Bashar al-Assad was pulling his forces out of restive
cities.
The flashpoint provinces of Homs, Hama and Idlib, which have
been under sustained shelling by Assad's forces over the last
week, were calm after the 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) ceasefire deadline.
An activist in Damascus said the capital was also quiet.
"More than two hours have passed and it's completely quiet
across the country," said Rami Abdulrahman, director of the
British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).
The Syrian government bars access to most independent media.
Fighting had raged in the countdown to Thursday's deadline,
fuelling widespread doubts that Syria would comply with
international envoy Kofi Annan's ceasefire plan.
World leaders, grappling with fundamental disagreements
particularly between the West and Russia over how to deal with
the crisis, are monitoring events on the ground closely.
"It was a bloody night - there was heavy shelling on the
city of Homs, but now it is calm and there is no shooting," said
an activist who called himself Abu Rami, speaking from Syria's
third largest city which has endured some of the worst violence.
But, like activists in other towns, he said there was no
indication that Syrian army forces were withdrawing from Homs in
accordance with the ceasefire agreement. "There are no signs of
a pull back - the tanks, snipers and armed forces are still
visible across the city," he said.
The Syrian Observatory reported explosions in Zabadani, a
town close to the Lebanese border, shortly after the deadline.
But a resident contacted by Reuters said the town was quiet.
CEASEFIRE PLEDGE
Syria's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it would halt
operations on Thursday morning but made no mention of an army
pullback from cities and said it would confront "any assault" by
armed groups
A spokesman for Annan said on Wednesday night an advance
planning team negotiating how U.N. observers would
monitor the accord had left Damascus after a week of talks.
He had no further comment on any progress reached by the
team led by Norwegian Major-General Robert Mood, so it was not
clear whether the deployment had been agreed or called off.
Annan is due to brief the U.N. Security Council on
developments in Syria at 1400 GMT.
Insurgents, who lack a clearly coordinated command
structure, said they would stop shooting if Assad's forces
withdrew and observed the truce.
"The Defence Ministry announcement is a detour on Annan's
plan which clearly says he should pull back the tanks and end
violence. We will wait until tomorrow and see. We will not act
before tomorrow," Qassem Saad al-Deen, Free Syrian Army
spokesman inside Syria, told Reuters on Wednesday.
At least 12 people were killed on Wednesday, activists said.
Western powers have scorned Assad's truce pledges and
largely sympathise with the revolt against him, but so far lack
an effective policy to curb the bloodshed, given their own
aversion to military intervention and the resistance of Russia
and China to any U.N. Security Council action against Assad.
Quoting from a letter to Annan from the Syrian foreign
ministry, Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said the government had
undertaken "to cease all military fighting throughout Syrian
territory as of 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) tomorrow, Thursday, 12 April,
2012, while reserving the right to respond proportionately to
any attacks carried out by armed terrorist groups against
civilians, government forces or public and private property".
He also stressed that troops should pull back.
Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, Bashar Ja'afari,
said in a U.S. television interview that his government was "on
board" with the peace plan. But government forces would remain
on alert to "counterattacks" and that "legally speaking, there
is a big difference between declaring a ceasefire and putting an
end to the violence."
Activist videos posted on YouTube on Wednesday showed a
shopping mall engulfed in flames after it was hit in bombardment
of the Juret al-Shayah district of Homs and bombs crashing into
the city's Khalidiya district. The videos could not be verified
and the Syrian government bars most independent media.
"Fighting is still raging as we speak, reflecting what has
been an intensification of the violence that the Syrian
government has pursued since April 1 when it committed to cease
all hostile actions by yesterday," U.S. Ambassador to the United
Nations Susan Rice said in New York on Wednesday afternoon.
"Its commitments, therefore, have little if any credibility
given that track record," she told reporters.
MORTAR BARRAGE
The exile opposition Syrian National Council (SNC) called
for an international ultimatum to Assad if he failed to respect
the ceasefire.
"We would like to see a unanimous decision by members of the
Security Council that sends an ultimatum to the regime with a
deadline that is not too far down the road that says on such and
such a date enforcement measures will intervene," SNC
spokeswoman Basma Kodmani said on Wednesday.
U.N. action would need the support of Russia and China,
which have blocked previous Security Council draft resolutions
on Syria, citing concerns about a Libya-style intervention that
would breach Syrian sovereignty.
Turkey, hosting nearly 25,000 Syrian refugees, has been
particularly alarmed and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan raised
the prospect of engaging its NATO allies to protect its borders
after shooting by Syrian troops hit people in a refugee camp.
"NATO has responsibilities to do with Turkey's borders," he
was quoted as saying by Hurriyet newspaper on Thursday, citing
Article 5 of the North Atlantic defence pact which allows for a
common response to an attack on the territory of a member state.
Across Turkey's border with Syria, fighting raged on
Wednesday evening, refugees at the border town of Kilis said.
Ankara has urged the Security Council to adopt a resolution
that would protect the Syrian people, saying Damascus had not
kept its troop withdrawal pledge and had increased the violence.
Annan, at a news conference in Tehran on Wednesday, urged
Iran to help resolve the violence and warned of "unimaginable
consequences" if it worsened further.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, quoted by state news
agency IRNA, urged an end to violence but accused the NATO
powers of expansionist ambitions in the Middle East and said
Tehran's Syrian ally should not be put under pressure:
"NATO is not ashamed to say it wants to dominate the region
and is trying to extend its domination eastward," IRNA said,
quoting Ahmadinejad as insisting: "The implementation of any
plan in Syria should be free of pressures and interference and
all violence in that country should be stopped."
Assad's forces have killed more than 9,000 people in the
past year, according to a U.N. estimate. Damascus says rebels
have killed more than 2,600 soldiers and security personnel.