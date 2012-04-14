* Shelling hits districts of Homs city
* Russia, China join rest of U.N. Security Council in vote
* "Look, world, what they are doing," videomaker screams
By Oliver Holmes and Balaji Rakonda
BEIRUT, April 15 The United Nations will send an
advance team of observers to Syria on Sunday to start monitoring
a shaky ceasefire, even as a surge in violence on the ground
threatened to derail international efforts to end more than a
year of bloodshed.
Russia and China joined the rest of the Security Council to
authorise the deployment of up to 30 unarmed observers in the
first resolution on Syria the 15-nation council managed to
approve unanimously since the uprising erupted in March 2011.
A spokesman for international mediator Kofi Annan said on
Saturday an advance team of six monitors would arrive in Syria
within 24 hours and deploy within 36 hours, with more to follow
within days.
"I will make sure that this advance observer mission will be
dispatched as soon as possible and try to make concrete
proposals by the 18th of April for an official observer
mission," U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told United Nations
radio separately in Geneva.
As Security Council members gathered to vote, fighting raged
on inside Syria, with activists saying at least six people were
killed in various incidents throughout the day.
In the opposition stronghold of Homs, activists reported the
first shelling by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad
since the U.N. and Arab League brokered ceasefire officially
took effect three days ago.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four people
were killed during a funeral march in Aleppo, one by shelling in
Homs and a sixth succumbed to wounds inflicted by torture in the
central town of Rastan, straddling the Damascus-Aleppo road.
A video, shot in a destroyed part of what the cameraman said
was the Homs neighbourhood of al-Qarabis, showed two tanks
rushing through the streets to the sound of heavy gunfire and
explosions.
"Look with your own eyes. Look, world. Watch what they are
doing," the man making the video screamed as a tank raised its
turret.
Syria blames the violence on "terrorists" seeking to topple
Assad and has repeatedly denied access to journalists, making it
impossible to verify the reports independently.
The state news agency SANA said "armed terrorists" killed
five people in ambushes around the country on Saturday, and
kidnapped a parliamentary candidate from the north. An army
colonel was also kidnapped in the central city of Hama.
Ban said in a statement that the Syrian government had the
prime responsibility to stop the violence and withdraw its
forces from urban areas.
France's foreign ministry, while welcoming the U.N. vote,
said it was now up to Syria to respect its commitments by
withdrawing troops and heavy arms from populated areas.
"If this is not the case, it will be the responsibility of
all the Security Council members to reflect on the measure that
should be taken," it said in a statement.
VIOLENCE AND DIPLOMACY
In the resolution, the Security Council condemned the
"widespread violations of human rights by the Syrian
authorities, as well as any human rights abuses by armed
groups".
It said those responsible would be held accountable and
called on "all parties, including the opposition, immediately to
cease all armed violence in all its forms".
The text included a vague warning to Damascus, saying the
council would "assess the implementation of this resolution and
to consider further steps as appropriate".
"The Syrian government must ensure that the monitoring team
has freedom of movement and access, and it must not obstruct
communication between the monitors and headquarters," said
British Foreign Secretary William Hague.
U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice condemned what she said was
Damascus's "murderous rampage" over the last year. Asked if the
Syrian forces' shelling of Homs on Saturday was a violation of
the ceasefire, Rice said: "Absolutely."
The U.N. estimates Assad's forces have killed more than
9,000 people in the uprising. Authorities say foreign-backed
militants have killed more than 2,500 soldiers and police.
On Saturday, the state news agency SANA and opposition
groups traded blame for gunfire in the second city of Aleppo
that activists said killed four and wounded three.
In a video, reportedly filmed in the Hay al-Etha
neighbourhood, the sound of gunfire and an explosion could be
heard as men holding the Syrian revolutionary flag and children
scattered from what appeared to be a demonstration.
SANA said: "Armed terrorist groups spread in Hay al-Etha,
opened fire randomly and attacked public and private property."
In another video, dozens of people, some with medical masks
wrapped around their faces, ran amid the sound of gunshots and
two men dragged an injured man along the street.
"We are in a state of war," the camera-bearer shouted before
running over to film a young man whose head was dripping with
blood.