* Syria says 250 observers will be enough
* Says mission will not need its own helicopters
* Shooting near U.N. advance team
* Ban Ki-moon says bigger operation needed
By Douglas Hamilton
BEIRUT, April 18 Gunfire erupted on Wednesday
close to an advance team of U.N. observers who had been swarmed
by protesters, giving a taste of the challenge facing a mission
to monitor a shaky week-old truce that has so far failed to stop
Syria's violence.
Protesters denouncing President Bashar al-Assad had
surrounded their cars near the capital, Damscus. Automatic
weapons fire sent the crowds scurrying for safety.
There were no reports of casualties. But scenes of monitors'
vehicles immobilised in a crowd followed by pictures of men
running away while automatic weapons fire rattles in the air
were an ominous echo of an earlier Arab League monitoring
mission that collapsed in failure in January.
The advance party of a half a dozen U.N. peacekeepers in
blue berets, led by Colonel Ahmed Himmiche of Morocco, was
touring the vicinity of Damascus in two white U.N. Land Cruisers
with a Syrian police escort when trouble began.
Their cars were mobbed by protesters chanting demands to arm
the rebel Free Syrian Army. A banner was plastered on one U.N.
car reading: "The butcher continues killings. The observers
continue observing, and the people continue with their
revolution. We bow only to God."
A video segment posted on YouTube showed the U.N. vehicles
moving slowly down a street flanked on both sides by crowds of
civilians when gunshots sounded somewhere up ahead and the men
turned and ran for safety.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has said that a team of
just 250 observers is not big enough. But on Wednesday Syria -
which has the power to approve the force under a U.N. Security
Council resolution - rejected Ban's call for more monitors.
At the same time, the army kept up its shelling of targets
in the city of Homs in violation of the week-old ceasefire.
Explosions rocked the battered Khalidiyah quarter of Homs
and plumes of black smoke drifted over the rooftops.
In northern Idlib province, six members of the security
forces were killed by a bomb placed by an "armed terrorist
group", state news agency SANA said. It was the second such
attack in two days.
"We are at a crucial turning point," U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton said. "Either we succeed with ... the Annan plan
with the help of monitors ... or Assad will squander his last
chance before additional measures have to be considered."
While the truce has held in some parts of Syria since Assad
pledged to enforce it last week, in strong opposition areas such
as Homs, Hama, Idlib and Deraa the army has kept up attacks on
rebels, using heavy weapons in violation of the pledge by
Damascus to pull back.
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem told a news
conference in Beijing that no more than 250 truce monitors were
needed, and they should come from what he called "neutral"
countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa,
all of which have been more sympathetic to Assad than the West
and the Arab League states.
The U.N. chief Ban was due to present proposals for the next
phase of the mission on Wednesday to the Security Council. He
says more monitors and aircraft are needed to supervise a truce
in a country of 23 million, after 13 months of fighting that has
killed more than 10,000 people.
The earlier Arab League monitoring mission was aborted in
January after just a month in country because of daily shooting
and shelling. During its short life it emboldened Syrians to
resume anti-Assad street protests - an effect the government
will not want to see repeated.
With the flashpoint cities in Syria scattered over several
hundred kilometres, Ban said he had asked the European Union if
it could supply helicopters and planes to make the proposed U.N.
monitoring mission independently mobile. But Moualem said any
needed air transport would be supplied by Syria.
A political source in neighbouring Lebanon said Damascus has
already refused the use of U.N. helicopters. The mission is
empowered under an article in the U.N. charter that requires the
Syrian government's consent.
GUNSHOTS
Video of the U.N. monitors filmed by activists showed
mission leader Himmiche walking through a tight throng of
demonstrators, wearing a U.N. blue beret and flak-jacket. He got
into his vehicle where he spoke on a loud-hailer, apparently
asking the crowd to move back and let the cars move out.
Any shots were not aimed at the observers, he later told
Reuters TV: "We did not come under fire."
Equipment for the mission, including vehicles, is already
being transported to Syria via Beirut from a U.N. logistics base
in Brindisi, Italy and Prague in the Czech Republic. Four C-130
transports have flown 10 4x4 vehicles to the Lebanese capital
for delivery to the mission.
The mission was negotiated by former U.N. Secretary-General
Kofi Annan, acting as an envoy of the United Nations and Arab
League. Diplomats say Annan's main aim is to get a U.N. mission
on the ground backed by Syria's supporters Russia and China,
even if it is not big enough at first to do the job.
The West has shown no desire to intervene militarily or push
for the sort of robust peacekeeping mission that might require
50,000 troops or more.
Russia and China, Syria's Security Council veto-wielding
friends, have made clear they would block a U.N. mandate to use
force. They are likely to back Damascus as the terms of the
mission are thrashed out later this week.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, said
it was not clear if conditions would allow the observer mission
to deploy after the difficulty met by Himmiche's advance party.
"The (Security) Council was clear there needs to be a
sustained cessation of violence, there has to be the ability for
this advance contingent to move freely and unimpeded, and I
think that there's reason on both counts to be concerned that
thus far those conditions are not in place."
Assad says Syria is under attack by foreign-backed
terrorists and that for their own safety the unarmed observers
would have to coordinate every step of their operation with
Syrian security.
The rebel Free Syrian Army fighting to topple Assad says it
will stop shooting if he keeps his unfulfilled pledge to Annan
to withdraw tanks, heavy weapons and troops from urban areas.
Apart from the shelling of targets in Homs, the city at the
heart of the revolt, troops have swept towns and villages in
raids to arrest suspected opponents of Assad. Activists say
scores of people have been killed since the ceasefire officially
came into force last Thursday.
Syria's official news agency SANA reported that four law
enforcement members and a civilian were killed on Tuesday when
"an armed terrorist group threw a bomb at a bus" in Aleppo,
Syria's second largest city after the capital, Damascus.
It said terrorists were attacking and killing loyalist
troops in their homes and kidnapping judges.