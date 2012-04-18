* Shooting close to U.N. observers near Damascus
* Clinton says Syria crisis at "turning point"
* "Friends of Syria" ministers to meet in Paris on Thursday
By Douglas Hamilton and John Irish
BEIRUT/PARIS, April 19 Gunfire and protests near
a team of U.N. observers in Syria and diplomatic wrangling over
the scope of their mission underlined the precarious prospects
for a week-old truce which has so far failed to halt a year of
bloodshed.
Shooting erupted on Wednesday close to an advance party of
military personnel from the United Nations who had been swarmed
by protesters denouncing President Bashar al-Assad in the town
of Erbin, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus.
There were no reports of casualties. But scenes of monitors'
vehicles stuck in a crowd and men running away while gunfire
rattled in the air were an ominous echo of an earlier monitoring
mission, by the Arab League, which collapsed in January.
The United States said the incident - and sustained shelling
by the Syrian army of the city of Homs - raised questions about
whether observers could actually monitor any truce and pledged
to step up pressure on Assad at a meeting in Paris on Thursday.
No formal agreement has been reached yet on how the new
monitors should operate, and Syria challenged U.N. Secretary Ban
Ki-moon over the size and scope of their mission.
Ban said this week that 250 observers were insufficient in a
country of 23 million where the United Nations says at least
9,000 people have been killed in the past 13 months. He sought
European help in supplying planes and helicopters.
But Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said 250 was a
"reasonable number", adding they should be from countries such
as China, Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa - all more
sympathetic to Damascus than are the West or the Arab League.
He also dismissed any need for U.N. aircraft.
At the same time, the Syrian army kept up its shelling of
targets in Homs in violation of the ceasefire deal worked out
with international envoy Kofi Annan. Explosions shook the
battered Khalidiyah quarter and plumes of black smoke drifted
over the rooftops.
To the north, in Idlib province, six members of the security
forces were killed by a bomb placed by an "armed terrorist
group", the state news agency SANA said. It was the second such
attack in two days. Syria bars access to most independent
journalists, making it hard to verify accounts of the conflict.
"We are at a crucial turning point," U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton said at a meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels.
"Either we succeed with ... the Annan plan with the help of
monitors ... or Assad will squander his last chance before
additional measures have to be considered."
While the truce has held in some parts of Syria, in strong
opposition areas such as Homs, Hama, Idlib and Deraa the army
has kept up attacks on rebels, using heavy weapons in violation
of the pledge by Damascus to Annan to pull back.
"PRESSURE ON ASSAD"
Clinton will join Arab and European foreign ministers from
the informal Friends of Syria group in Paris on Thursday.
"We will continue to increase the pressure on Assad," she
said, adding that she had spoken to counterparts about the need
to "tighten sanctions, tighten pressure on the regime, on those
who support the regime".
The United States and European Union already have extensive
economic sanctions on Syria. But the Arab League, which
announced a package of financial sanctions against Damascus in
November, has done little to enforce the proposals.
Two previous Friends of Syria meetings, in Tunisia and
Turkey, produced more rhetoric than results and it was not clear
what Thursday's smaller gathering in France might deliver.
Clinton, as she has in the past, appeared to leave the door
open to other nations arming Syrian rebels - something the
United States has itself rejected although it is giving the
opposition communications and logistical assistance.
Washington and its Western allies have shown no desire to
intervene militarily or push for the sort of robust peacekeeping
force in Syria that might require 50,000 troops or more.
The Syria mission was negotiated by Annan, a former U.N.
secretary-general now acting as an envoy of the United Nations
and Arab League. Diplomats say Annan's main aim is to get a U.N.
mission on the ground backed by Syria's supporters Russia and
China, even if it is not big enough at first to do the job.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, said
it was not clear if conditions would allow the observer mission
to deploy after the difficulty met by the advance party, led by
Colonel Ahmed Himmiche of Morocco.
"The (Security) Council was clear there needs to be a
sustained cessation of violence, there has to be the ability for
this advance contingent to move freely and unimpeded, and I
think that there's reason on both counts to be concerned that
thus far those conditions are not in place," Rice said.
Assad says Syria is under attack by foreign-backed
terrorists who have killed 2,500 soldiers and police, and that
for their own safety the unarmed observers would have to
coordinate every step of their operation with Syrian security.
The rebel Free Syrian Army fighting to topple Assad says it
will stop shooting if he keeps his unfulfilled pledge to Annan
to withdraw tanks, heavy weapons and troops from urban areas.
Apart from the shelling of targets in Homs, the city at the
heart of the revolt, troops have swept towns and villages in
raids to arrest suspected opponents of Assad.
Activists say scores of people have been killed since the
ceasefire officially came into force last Thursday.