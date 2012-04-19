* Ban proposes expanded observer mission
* China says "seriously studying" the idea of sending
observers
* Sarkozy calls for establishment of "humanitarian
corridors"
* "Friends of Syria" ministers to meet in Paris on Thursday
* Shooting close to U.N. observers near Damascus on
Wednesday
By Louis Charbonneau and Daniel Flynn
UNITED NATIONS/PARIS, April 19 Syria has not
fully withdrawn troops and heavy weapons from towns, failing to
send a "clear signal" about its commitment to peace, U.N. chief
Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday, underlining Western fears for the
week-old truce.
In the first progress report since the Security Council
passed a resolution on Saturday authorising the deployment of
observers, Secretary-General Ban proposed an expanded mission of
300 personnel to monitor a shaky ceasefire between forces loyal
to President Bashar al-Assad and opposition fighters.
After more than 10,000 people have been killed in 13 months
of fighting, the report will be crucial in determining whether
conditions are right for deploying the truce-monitoring mission
at a Security Council meeting on Thursday, a day after an
advance group of observers were surrounded by protesters against
Assad's 12-year rule.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said Beijing -
which with Moscow has shielded Assad by blocking Security
Council resolutions calling on him to cede power - was
"seriously studying" the idea of sending observers to monitor
the truce.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said before a foreign
minister's meeting on Syria in Paris that the solution for the
crisis in Syria was the establishment of a humanitarian corridor
that would allow the opposition to Assad to survive.
"Bashar al-Assad is lying ... He wants to wipe Homs off the
map just like (former Libyan leader Muammar) Gaddafi wanted to
destroy Benghazi," Sarkozy said ahead of the Friends of Syria
meeting. "We called this meeting to gather all those who cannot
stand that a dictator is killing his people."
"The solution is the establishment of humanitarian corridors
so that an opposition can exist in Syria," Sarkozy told Europe 1
radio.
The scenes of U.N. vehicles being stuck in crowds and men
running away to the sound of gunfire in the outskirts of the
capital Damascus on Wednesday were an echo of an earlier
monitoring mission by the Arab League, which collapsed in
January.
"The Syrian government has yet to fully implement its
initial obligations regarding the actions and deployments of its
troops, or to return them to barracks," Ban told the Security
Council in a letter obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
"Violent incidents and reports of casualties have escalated
again in recent days, with reports of shelling of civilian areas
and abuses by government forces," he said. "The government
reports violent actions by armed groups."
While the truce worked out with international envoy Kofi
Annan has held in some parts of Syria, the army has kept up
attacks on rebels in strong opposition areas such as Homs, Hama,
Idlib and Deraa.
On Wednesday, 22 people were killed in Syria, including 13
civilians during shelling in Homs, said the British-based
anti-Assad group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Syria's
state news agency said 13 people were killed by "armed groups",
including six law enforcement officials after a roadside bomb.
Syria pledged that it would cease using heavy weapons
against what it calls foreign-backed terrorists, who have killed
2,600 soldiers and police. The ceasefire officially came into
force last Thursday.
SCOPE OF THE MISSION
Damascus has challenged Ban over the size and scope of the
monitoring mission, dismissing his efforts to increase the
number of observers and secure European help in supplying planes
and helicopters as unnecessary.
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Wednesday
250 people was a "reasonable number", adding they should be from
countries such as China, Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa
- all more sympathetic to Damascus than the West or the Arab
League. He also dismissed any need for U.N. aircraft.
In the report, Ban expressed some hope that there may be a
chance for progress on ending the conflict.
He said the advance team had visited the town of Deraa and
"enjoyed freedom of movement", but its initial request to visit
Homs, a centre of the uprising against Assad, had been refused.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who will attend the
meeting in Paris, said on Wednesday that Syria was at a turning
point.
"Either we succeed with ... the Annan plan with the help of
monitors ... or Assad will squander his last chance before
additional measures have to be considered," she said.
Two previous Friends of Syria meetings, in Tunisia and
Turkey, produced more rhetoric than results, and it was not
clear what Thursday's smaller gathering in France might deliver.
Clinton, as she has in the past, appeared to leave the door
open to other nations arming Syrian rebels, something the United
States has itself rejected, though it is giving the opposition
communications and logistical assistance.
Washington and its Western allies have shown no desire to
intervene militarily or push for the sort of robust peace
keeping force in Syria that might require 50,000 troops or more.
The Syria mission was negotiated by Kofi Annan, a former
U.N. secretary-general now acting as an envoy of the United
Nations and Arab League. Diplomats say Annan's main aim is to
get a U.N. mission on the ground backed by Syria's supporters
Russia and China, even if it is not big enough at first to do
the job.