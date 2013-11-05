BRIEF-Bill Gross settles lawsuit against Pimco for $81 mln - CNBC
* Bill Gross settles lawsuit against Pimco for $81 million- CNBC, citing sources
PARIS Nov 5 Iran's foreign minister signalled on Tuesday that Tehran could use its influence to encourage non-Syrian forces fighting in Syria to withdraw from the country.
"Iran is prepared to call for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Syria," Mohammad Javad Zarif told France 24. "We are prepared for everybody with influence to push for (the) withdrawal of all non-Syrians from the Syrian soil."
Zarif was responding to a question on whether Iran would be prepared to use its influence over Lebanese shi'ite group Hezbollah, which is fighting alongside President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Syria.
MILAN, March 27 U.S. private equity fund Elliott has rescued former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's deal to sell soccer club AC Milan, throwing a financing lifeline to Chinese investors who were struggling to complete the transaction.
BRUSSELS, March 27 A "small handful" of companies may have given misleading information when they sought approval for their mergers, Europe's competition commissioner said on Monday, putting the companies at risk of sanctions and fines should regulators find proof of wrongdoing.