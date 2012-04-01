VALLETTA, April 1 The Maltese Foreign Ministry
said on Sunday that it was delisting a Maltese-flagged,
Iranian-owned tanker which was carrying Syrian crude oil in
breach of international sanctions.
Reuters reported on Friday that the M.T.Tour, owned by ISIM
Tour Ltd, identified by the U.S. Treasury Department as a
sanctions-evading company set up by Iran, was shipping a cargo
of Syrian crude to a state-run Chinese company.
The M.T.Tour loaded the 120,000 tonne cargo of light crude
at the Syrian port of Tartus last weekend, sent by the Iranian
authorities after Syria was unable to find another vessel to
take the cargo, worth some $84 million to the sanctions-hit
Syrian government.
The ministry said the Maltese transport authorities took
immediate action last week on learning that the Iranian ship
flying the Maltese merchant shipping flag was carrying Syrian
oil in breach of sanctions.
Any other Maltese-flagged ships found to be breaking the
sanctions would also be delisted, it added.
"After the necessary verifications with the owners of the
Motor Tanker 'Tour' and other ships, it was decided that such
ships' registration certificates would be suspended immediately
and they will be struck off the Maltese merchant shipping
register within a month," the ministry said.
"Malta will continue to strictly observe sanctions imposed
by the United Nations and the European Union," it added. Malta
is an EU member.
Iran, itself a target of Western sanctions because of
suspicions about the goals of its nuclear programme, is among
Syria's closest allies and has promised to do all it can to
support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
A year-long revolt against Assad's rule began as peaceful
protests but turned increasingly violent when security forces
began shooting and shelling demonstrators, and deserting
soldiers joined the protesters.
Western and Arab countries have imposed sanctions on Syria
in an effort to force Assad to halt the bloodshed, in which the
United Nations estimates some 9,000 civilians have been killed.
Syrian authorities say some 3,000 security force members
have been killed in fighting against foreign-backed terrorists.
China has shielded Assad from foreign intervention, vetoing
two Western-backed resolutions at the United Nations over the
bloodshed, and is not bound by Western sanctions against Syria,
its oil sector and its state oil firm Sytrol.
(Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Tim Pearce)