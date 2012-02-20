TEHRAN Feb 20 Two Iranian naval ships
have docked at the Syrian port of Tartous, Iran's state-run
Press TV reported on Monday, in a development likely to raise
concern in the West.
The ships docked on Saturday and were said to be providing
training for Syrian naval forces under an agreement signed a
year ago by the two allies, the English language station said
without giving a source.
Iranian defence minister Ahmad Vahidi was quoted by the
semi-official Fars news agency as saying: "Our ships passed
through the Suez canal and it is Iran's right to have a presence
in international waters."
