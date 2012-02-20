TEHRAN Feb 20 Two Iranian naval ships have docked at the Syrian port of Tartous, Iran's state-run Press TV reported on Monday, in a development likely to raise concern in the West.

The ships docked on Saturday and were said to be providing training for Syrian naval forces under an agreement signed a year ago by the two allies, the English language station said without giving a source.

Iranian defence minister Ahmad Vahidi was quoted by the semi-official Fars news agency as saying: "Our ships passed through the Suez canal and it is Iran's right to have a presence in international waters." (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Louise Ireland)