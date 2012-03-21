* U.S., Britain say Syria uses Iranian weapons on protesters
* France says reports confirm Iranian arms supplies to Syria
* U.N. sanctions on Iran nuclear program ban weapons exports
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 21 The United States and
Britain accused Iran at the United Nations on Wednesday of
shipping weapons to Syria that are being used by the Syrian
government against their own people.
U.S., British and French diplomats voiced alarm over reports
from governments that Iran has been violating U.N. sanctions and
is illegally supplying weapons to Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's government for its bloody year-long crackdown on
pro-democracy protesters.
The accusation was made during a U.N. Security Council
briefing on the reported sanctions violations by Tehran.
"We are alarmed that a majority of the violations ...
involved illicit transfers of arms and related material from
Iran to Syria, where the Assad regime is using them to violently
repress the Syrian people," U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the United
Nations, Rosemary DiCarlo, told the council.
Under U.N. sanctions imposed on Iran for refusing to halt
its nuclear enrichment program, Tehran is banned from exporting
weapons. A 2011 U.N. report accused Iran of smuggling arms to
Syria, but at the time Western diplomats said those weapons were
being passed on to Lebanese and Palestinian militants.
Iran and Syria have denied charges of arms trade.
The United Nations says over 8,000 civilians have been
killed during the Syrian government's crackdown. The U.N.
Security Council voiced support on Wednesday for U.N.-Arab
League envoy Kofi Annan's bid to end violence that has brought
Syria to the brink of civil war.
"We are seriously concerned by evidence of systematic
Iranian activity to provide weapons illegally to the Syrian
government. Weapons which, as we speak, are being used to
violently suppress the people of Syria," Britain's U.N.
Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant told the council.
French Deputy U.N. Ambassador Martin Briens said many
detailed reports of weapons deliveries to Syria from Iran had
been made to the Security Council committee that monitors
violations of the sanctions on Tehran.
"The scope of this confirms the existence of a deliberate
and continued policy of the illicit transfer of arms and related
material between Iran and Syria," he told the council, adding
that France was "extremely concerned."
The Security Council first imposed sanctions on Iran in
2006. Western powers suspect Iran is developing the capability
to produce nuclear weapons under cover of a civilian atomic
energy program. Iran insists its only aim is the peaceful
generation of electricity and refuses to halt its enrichment
program.
The council has adopted several rounds of sanctions against
Iran. The recent sanctions resolution was approved in June 2010.