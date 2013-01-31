UPDATE 2-Bloomberg says U.S. does not need Washington to fulfil Paris agreement
* Cities, states, business will drive climate effort -Bloomberg
BEIRUT Jan 31 Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah condemned on Thursday an Israeli attack which it said targeted a Syrian research centre, saying it was an attempt to thwart Arab military capabilities and pledging to stand by its ally President Bashar al-Assad.
"Hezbollah expresses its full solidarity with Syria's leadership, army and people," it said in a statement.
Sources said on Wednesday that Israeli jets bombed a convoy near Syria's border with Lebanon, apparently targeting weapons destined for Hezbollah. Syria denied the reports, saying the target had been a military research centre.
(by Dominic Evans)
* Cities, states, business will drive climate effort -Bloomberg
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Adds comments from U.S. officials, paragraphs 5, 24, 25)