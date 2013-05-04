WASHINGTON May 4 The air strike Israel carried
out in Syria targeted a shipment of missiles from Iran bound for
Hezbollah in Lebanon, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
The newspaper, citing a U.S. official, said the Israeli air
force hit a warehouse on Friday at Damascus International
Airport that it believed contained Fateh-110 surface-to-surface
missiles made in Iran.
The Jewish state has long said it is prepared to use force
to prevent advanced Syrian weapons from reaching Lebanon's
militant Shi'ite Muslim guerrillas. Israel also fears that
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's reputed chemical weapons
arsenal could end up in the hands of Hezbollah.
Assad and the powerful guerrilla group are linked to Iran,
Israel's arch-enemy. Iran has increased military aid to Assad in
recent months, offering Syria's increasingly isolated government
support beyond what it gets from Russia, Western diplomats have
said.
It was the second reported Israeli air strike on a target in
Syria in four months. It took place after Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu's security Cabinet approved it in a secret
meeting on Thursday, a regional security source said.
Israel's government did not formally confirm Friday's air
strike, which was disclosed to Reuters by an Israeli official
who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
"There was an air strike. The target was not a chemical
weapons facility. It was missiles intended for Hezbollah," the
official told Reuters. A U.S. official told Reuters the target
was apparently a building.
Weapons from Iran pour into Syria from Iraq but also
increasingly along other routes, including via Turkey and
Lebanon, in violation of a U.N. arms embargo on Iran, Western
officials said recently.
President Barack Obama would not comment on whether the air
strikes had taken place, but said Israel had the right to guard
against the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah.
"What I have said in the past, and I continue to believe, is
that the Israelis justifiably have to guard against the transfer
of advanced weaponry to terrorist organizations like Hezbollah,"
Obama said in an interview on Saturday with the Spanish-language
network Telemundo, during a three-day Latin America tour.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Peter Cooney)