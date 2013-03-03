AMMAN, March 3 Jordan's national carrier Royal
Jordanian has stopped flying over Syrian airspace for
security reasons, the airline's head said on Sunday.
Syria is a major air and land transport hub for the Gulf and
eastern Europe, and nearly two years of revolt there against
President Bashar al-Assad has already severely hit multibillion
dollar cargo routes from Turkey to the Gulf and vice versa.
The airline, a leading regional carrier, said the move would
primarily affect Beirut, a major destination, with a route via
Egyptian airspace and over the Mediterranean making a longer
journey of its four daily flights.
"This move reflects the airline's commitment to the safety
of passengers and security of operations, even though this
procedure involves additional costs to the company," Amer
Hadidi, President and CEO of Royal Jordanian told Reuters.
The airline stopped its regular flights to Damascus last
year along with some other carriers.