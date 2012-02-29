BEIRUT Feb 29 Spanish journalist Javier Espinosa, one of several Westerners who was trapped in the besieged Baba Amro district of Homs, has crossed from Syria into neighbouring Lebanon, an activist with the campaign group Avaaz said on Wednesday.

"Javier Espinosa is on Lebanese soil, though he hasn't yet made it to 100 percent safety," Avaaz activist Wissam Tarif told Reuters, without giving details.

Tarif said Edith Bouvier, a wounded French freelance correspondent, and French photographer William Daniels were still in Homs, which has endured 25 days of siege and fierce bombardment by Syrian army forces.

Bouvier's femur was shattered during heavy shelling of Homs's rebel-held Baba Amro district which killed veteran Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik last week.

Espinosa's escape came a day after British photographer Paul Conroy, who was also wounded in the Feb. 22 shelling, was smuggled into Lebanon by activists in an operation in which some of his rescuers were killed.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans)