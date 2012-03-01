BEIRUT, March 1 Wounded French freelance journalist Edith Bouvier arrived in Lebanon from Syria on Thursday along with French photographer William Daniels, a witness and other sources in Lebanon said.

Bouvier's femur was shattered during heavy shelling of Homs's rebel-held Baba Amro district which killed veteran Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik last week. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Sophie Hares)