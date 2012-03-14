By Zohra Bensemra
March 14
March 14 Zohra Bensemra is a news
photographer for Reuters. Based in Algiers, she traveled on
assignment to Syria in February. This is her account of that
journey:
- - - - - - - - - -
The contact from Syria called: "Be ready in 30 minutes," he
said. "If you want to go, we have to go now."
From the moment we left our Turkish hotel near the border,
my colleague and I traveled on dirt roads used by smugglers and
farmers around Syria's northern frontier. The highways were busy
with soldiers and shabbiha, irregular pro-Assad fighters.
Unlike in Libya, where clear frontlines divided rebels from
Muammar Gaddafi's army, in Syria, frontlines cut through
villages and criss-cross farmlands in a treacherous maze. One
village might be pro-Assad, the president's picture hanging in
every window, the next a solidly rebel-held town, another a
mixture of communities where you could not trust your neighbour.
In Libya, miles divided the warring parties. In Syria,
enemies are yards apart. The war is being fought from house to
house. Not knowing the local terrain, we were completely
dependent on our rebel guides to keep us alive.
As we approached the border, we abandoned the car driven by
one guide and took a tractor that was waiting. It had rained.
The fields were muddy. Our guide tried to smooth over footprints
we left in the churned soil, for fear of leaving traces.
We reached a waterway we had to cross. The only way over was
to sit, packed tight with all our heavy equipment, in what
looked like a metal basin that might be used by peasant women to
wash laundry. We worked our way over by pulling on a rope.
By the time we reached the far side, it was getting dark.
After spending the night with a family, a car came to sneak
us into a village near Idlib where we would be based for five
days. We heard shelling overnight. We waited.
DESTRUCTION
Next morning, they took us to another village. The fighting
- presumably including the shelling we had heard - was over when
we arrived. But smoke was still rising from some buildings as we
entered through back roads.
Local people kept approaching us: "Come and see my father,
he was killed!" one would say; "Come down this road, there are
two bodies!"; "Come and see my house that was destroyed."
The shelling seemed to have been indiscriminate. Houses in
different parts of town had been hit. It was as if a blind man
had been firing the guns and could not see or did not care where
the shells fell.
Local people took us to a house where they said a woman
of 70 had died. A shell had hit it. The mirror in her bedroom
was spattered in blood, and flesh. It was as if she had
exploded.
We went to the mosque. Two bodies were there, covered in a
green and white mat. One had no head. Knowing no media would
publish the most horrific of the images, I later filed only
pictures giving a sense of the scene.
Victims of the violence had been buried in a garden that had
been transformed into a makeshift graveyard. It was too
dangerous for people to go to the cemetery.
UNDER ATTACK
From the moment we had crossed the border from Turkey, the
terror was palpable in the faces of our guides, of all the
villagers.
Yet we did not get a real taste of what it meant to be under
attack, to be the target, until the next day when a rebel came
to take us to a village near Aleppo where a Turkish truck had
been attacked by pro-Assad forces a day earlier.
The village was home to both rebels and shabbiha, agents
working for the Assad government. We were bundled from safe
house to safe house. We could see snipers across the street. As
we left the village, we came across an army patrol.
Our guide panicked and reversed the car. It drew attention.
A shot rang out. We veered off down a side road. Before we knew
it, we were under heavy fire. Rockets whizzed above our heads
and assault rifles rattled in our direction. But we drove
slowly, afraid to speed up lest we draw more attention.
Finally, we stopped in an olive grove, where we lay face
down in the mud. We could hear shelling, far away and close by.
Dusk was falling and we could make out the red tracer of
anti-aircraft fire lighting up the sky. They were firing heavy
weaponry at journalists. We were not armed. Nor was our guide.
Finally, we got back in the car, hiding all our equipment in
the boot for fear it would give away our profession if we were
stopped. Our guide drove along dirt tracks, phoning rebels at
each turn to find out which roads and which houses were safe.
He took us to one house.
"I have to get you out of this village tonight," the guide
said. "They know you are here and they will raid houses tonight,
looking for journalists. Don't run. Walk as normal."
We were so afraid, it was hard to go slow.
After a stop at another house, we came to another owned by a
man whose sympathies for the rebels he kept secret and who, as a
result, was believed to be above suspicion by the authorities.
Five minutes after we went inside, we heard vehicles
outside, driving down the road, soldiers knocking on doors.
My colleague was with the men of the family. I was in a room
with two other women, and several children playing on the floor.
The women agreed that if the soldiers came in they would tell
them I was a deaf-mute, to conceal my North African accent.
Our hosts brought me coffee and tried to chat. But all I
could think of was what would happen if the army raided this
house. That this entire family would be killed because of us.
The knock on the door never came.
Finally, we heard the patrol pass into another
neighbourhood. Only 20 minutes had passed but it felt like a
lifetime.
PERSONAL CONFLICT
I have covered so many wars in so many countries. In Iraq,
you could always have got unlucky and caught up in a suicide
bombing. In Lebanon, there had been safe areas and risky ones.
In Libya, for the most part, it was clearer who was fighting and
who was a non-combatant. In Syria, the war that I witnessed was
different: It was one fought among civilians, among neighbours.
We left Syria by another smugglers' route, through muddy
farmlands. I had not washed nor changed my clothes throughout
the five-day trip. Only once we were in Turkey did we begin to
unwind. When we did, our journey into Syria seemed surreal, the
fear we had felt under fire, hunted down, like a dream.
As we began to make arrangements to fly home, we received an
e-mail; the man who had lent us his home for five days in that
rebel village had been killed in Idlib, by shabbiha, it said.
Conditions for our work had been so tough in Syria, that it
had been hard to capture many of the striking, bold images that
make for the most arresting photography. This man had risked his
life so that we could make at least a simple record of the fear
that Syrians, whichever side they are on, are living with every
day.
(Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Alix Freedman)